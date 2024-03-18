Tokyo Vice Season 3 Potential Release, Cast & Everything We Know

Tokyo Vice Season 2 is currently being released on Max, and many fans are naturally wondering if the series will be renewed for Season 3.

Featuring a star-studded cast led by Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe, Tokyo Vice originally premiered in 2022 and follows a journalist at odds with a crime boss in Tokyo.

Season 1 consisted of eight well-reviewed episodes, but Season 2 upped the ante as, when it is finished, it will include 10 episodes.

When Will Tokyo Vice Season 3 Come Out?

As of writing, Max has not officially greenlit or confirmed Season 3 of Tokyo Vice.

However, fans shouldn't be let down since Season 2 is still currently premiering new episodes. Max will probably wait until some weeks have passed after the Season 2 finale before making an official decision.

Season 2 followed this trend, for example, as it wasn't confirmed to be happening until June 2022, two months after Season 1 ended in April 2022.

Although it hasn't been greenlit yet, fans shouldn't get discouraged. According to Television Stats, Tokyo Vice is currently extremely popular with the general streaming audience, currently ranked at #31 in overall popularity with a 10.91 engagement score (which is seen as good engagement).

Also important to mention is that it ranks as the fourth-most-watched series on Max, so the streaming service would have no reason to not move forward and make another season unless it and the show's crew feel as though there is no story left to tell.

What is even more encouraging about Tokyo Vice Season 2's numbers is that it has increased in overall popularity as each episode has been released.

For example, when Episode 1 of Season 2 premiered on February 8, Tokyo Vice was ranked as the #61 series on Television Stats compared to all other shows. Since it has now moved all the way up to #31 with a few episodes of Season 2 to still be released, it could even crack the top 25, which would make it even harder for Max not to confirm Season 3.

The only mention of Season 3 from any of the show's cast or executives came in a February 2024 interview with Collider when executive producer Alan Poul was told by interviewer Steve Weintraub that he will "still want Season 3." Poul didn't confirm or deny anything regarding Season 3, only responding with "yeah," which didn't give much away.

Weintraub then said that he was just telling Poul "in advance," with Poul then saying, "Thank you for that."

While that minor exchange didn't bring any major revelations, it did seem as though Poul was trying to stay fairly secretive about Season 3 in general. After all, he didn't come out and say anything about not having discussions with Max regarding Season 3, so it is possible (and probably even likely) that the two sides have at least talked about the prospect of Season 3.

The Season 1 finale was released on April 28, 2022, and the Season 2 premiere took place nearly two years later on February 8, 2024, so it is almost impossible to predict exactly when Season 3 could come out.

However, if Season 3 is confirmed and follows the same timeline that Season 2 did, it could hit Max sometime in early 2026.

Of course, if Season 3 is seen as a priority, it could come out a little bit earlier, potentially even in late 2025. As of now, it seems as though early 2026 is a safer bet.

Tokyo Vice Season 3 Cast: Who Will Return?

Since Season 2 has not finished airing as of writing, it is impossible to predict exactly which cast members would return for Season 3, as some characters could potentially die before the final episode of the current installment.

However, one has to expect that Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe would undoubtedly be brought back, as they are the two main stars of the show.

In an interview with Screen Rant, although he was not talking about Season 3, Elgort spoke about wanting to learn the Japanese language so that his performance could "feel authentic." This proves that he is not only committed to the show but likely also enjoys taking on the role of Jake Adelstein and would probably enjoy to continue playing him.

"Yeah, it was really cool for me, it was my second language, so it was my first time learning a foreign language. Working with Michael Mann, you know, he really demands a lot out of you. So, at first I was just learning the lines phonetically, but then I also realized, if I just learned them phonetically, I'm not going to have as much freedom as I'd like to have as an actor. Also we realized I should be speaking as much Japanese as possible so that this feels authentic."

Other main and supporting actors such as Rachel Keller and Miki Maya would also likely return for Season 3 seeing as how they have played prominent roles in Season 2.

However, some of the cast's supporting actors will more likely not return due to their characters' fates in Season 2.

For example, fans had to witness the shocking death of Shun Sugata's Ishida in Season 2, Episode 5, so he unfortunately would likely not be brought back, unless it was in some sort of flashback.

Yuta Koga's Shinjiro was another character who met their demise, this time in Episode 7 of Season 2, so fans shouldn't expect that actor to be returning in Season 3 either.

Since Season 3 has not been confirmed, fans have no idea who would exactly be brought back from the Season 2 cast, but here are the ones who would be most likely to return:

Ansel Elgort as Jake Adelstein

Ken Watanabe as Hiroto Katagiri

Rachel Keller as Samantha

Sho Kasamatsu as Sato

Miki Maya as Shoko Nagata

Yosuke Kubozuka as Naoki Hayama

Rinko Kikuchi as Eimi

Jessica Hecht as Willa Adelstein

What Could Happen in Tokyo Vice Season 3

Fans will have to wait until all 10 episodes of Season 2 of Tokyo Vice are released before making any final predictions on what could occur in a potential Season 3.

However, it is safe to say that Jake's character will continue to be explored and he will have to somewhat face the repercussions of getting wrapped up in the criminal underworld of Japan.

Jake and Detective Katagiri's relationship would also likely take new twists and turns, and who knows, maybe even the two will find themselves at odds with one another. After all, Season 2 hasn't featured them together as much after they parted ways in Episode 2 of Season 2.

Of course, no matter what happens, fans can expect to see a lot of drama and mystery, particularly surrounding Jake and the underworld of Japan. Since Jake even returned home in Season 2, it is even possible that his family could become even more vital to the central plot if Season 3 were to be greenlit.

Tokyo Vice is currently streaming on Max, and new episodes are released every Thursday.

