Toho Announces Perfect Kaiju No. 8 Replacement Anime Amid Season 3 Wait

Godzilla studio Toho Co. announced the perfect anime replacement for Kaiju No. 8 fans eagerly awaiting Season 3 news. Kaiju No. 8 returned this fall, bringing back its monster-sized plot to the small screen after several years away. However, with the acclaimed Season 2 coming to a close, no word has been made public on whether any further episodes will see the light of day.

The hit anime, based on the manga of the same name, follows a 32-year-old man, Kafka Hibino, who works as a cleanup man for cities and towns devastated by Kaiju attacks, who can secretly transform into a monster. While there is more Kaiju No. 8 story to tell, if the animated series were to come back, at present, nothing has been announced.

Luckily, Toho has stepped in with the perfect replacement series for those aching for more kaiju-centric anime. The Japanese entertainment giant (via X), and rightsholder to the Godzilla franchise, recently confirmed that a new Godzilla anime is in the works from the studio.

Toho

The announcement post included a glimpse of the upcoming series, featuring a young man seemingly harnessing the powers of the series' titular Titan, along with a brief caption describing the project. "Godzilla New Anime Series, Production Confirmed," the official Godzilla Japan wrote, describing "a story [about] a 'boy who possesses Godzilla's power' as the protagonist begins:"

"Worldwide Release! Godzilla New Anime Series, Production Confirmed.

For the first time in the series' over 70-year history, a story with a 'boy who possesses Godzilla's power' as the protagonist begins. Is that boy human, or Godzilla—"

The announcement came as part of Toho's presence at Anime Festival Asia Singapore 2025. It will be helmed by Studio ORANGE, the studio behind Godzilla: Singular Point. No release timing or further plot specifics were disclosed as part of the reveal, but given fans can likley expect it in the next couple of years.

Why The New Godzilla Anime Is the Perfect Kaiju No. 8 Replacement?

This new Godzilla anime film and Kaiju No. 8 share plenty of exciting similarities that should have fans giddy.

Of course, there is the obvious similarity that both of these titles are entries into the beloved kaiju fiction canon. Both projects center on a world where giant irradiated monsters wreak havoc on humanity (specifically in Japan). However, the connective tissue extends even beyond that.

One of the most unique aspects of the acclaimed Kaiju No. 8 anime is its twist on the typical kaiju story, which not only focuses on the towering monsters but also tells the tale of a man who can transform into one of them. Oftentimes, these stories center on the people affected by these titans' attacks, but Kaiju No. 8 gives audiences a new kind of connection to both the monster and its victims.

Production I.G

So, it is serendipitous that just as Kaiju No. 8 ends, a Godzilla story with a very similar conceit crops up.

The new Godzilla anime movie will mark the first time in the franchise's over 70-year history where its main character will be a human with the power of Godzilla. So, just like Kaiju No. 8, the new Toho anime movie will feature a unique human/kaiju hybrid at its center.

Hopefully, whatever this new Godzilla anime turns out to be can capture some of the magic of Kaiju No. 8, beyond just sharing a similar central narrative conciet.