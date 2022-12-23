Tobey Maguire Shares Honest Opinion on Those Bully Maguire Memes

Spider-Man: No Way Home's Tobey Maguire has shared his reaction to the internet's Bully Maguire meme.

When asked how he felt about his internet memes in an AMA on Reddit, Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire admitted, "I did see the Bully Maguire videos:"

"Fairly neutral. I did see the Bully Maguire videos, which was a funny discovery."

Bully Maguire is a meme title applied to internet videos and the like featuring Maguire's symbiote-infected, and surprisingly emo, Peter Parker from Spider-Man 3.

He's often shown acting arrogant and aggressive, while also performing that infamous dance from the threequel.

In addition to inquiring about the enduring appeal of his original Spider-Man trilogy, a fan kept with the theme and recommended the actor check out r/raimimemes.

This prompted Maguire to not only express that "he's grateful" but also that he is, in fact, "checking out r/raimimemes:"

"I've had a lot of memorable experiences with people, and they've shared what the films have meant to them. I've had some funny and touching experiences from spontaneous encounters in public and someone being surprised to sharing how I've helped them through hard times. It's sweet, and I feel grateful. Especially with kids, it's almost like magic, it's amazing to see their eyes light up.

Also, I'm checking out r/raimimemes."

Lastly, when the actor was questioned as to whether he can still do the infamous dance from the 2007 film, Maguire responded, saying, "Every morning when I wake up" and referenced a certain viral video:

"Every morning when I wake up. Just trying to capture the joy of this little guy."

This article is developing. Check back for updates!