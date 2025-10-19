New Thunderbolts Movie Concept Art Proves Taskmaster Almost Looked Way Better (Photos)

New Thunderbolts* concept art revealed that Olga Kurylenko's Taskmaster helmet could have looked way better in the 2025 movie. Kurylenko's power-stealing Red Room assassin returned in the acclaimed MCU blockbuster, joining a whole crop of Marvel Studios anti-heroes that included Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, Wyatt Russell's US Agent, and David Harbor's Red Guardian. However, Taskmaster got the short end of the stick, as she was killed off during the team's first-ever meeting.

Part of her appearance in the 2025 film featured a brand-new costume, highlighted by a redesigned skull-like helmet. This helmet drew plenty of criticism from fans, as the Marvel faithful asked why, yet again, the MCU refused to give the character her comic-accurate Taskmaster mask.

Marvel Studios

That is why it will be ever so painful for some to see that a series of new Thunderbolts concept art revealed an epic, unused helmet design for Taskmaster. The new images were featured as part of the movie's official art book (as shared online by YouTube user The Artbook Collector).

Marvel Studios

These concept pieces include several scrapped versions of the Thunderbolts* Taskmaster helmet that much more closely resemble the look of the character in the comics.

Marvel Studios

The unused helmet resembles a skull-inspired full-face knight helmet more than what was ultimately included in the final film. Elements of this skull design were present in the character's Black Widow appearance, but were made even more subtle for the 2025 MCU blockbuster.

Marvel Studios

The final Thunderbolts* Taskmaster design was a little more streamlined than the look these concept pieces were trying to achieve, downplaying any presence of a metallic finish or grill elements along the character's mouth.

Marvel Studios

This is not the only significant change the character appears to undergo in the development of the new movie, as she was once teased to be a primary member of the Thunderbolts team and even looked a little different under the mask.

Marvel Studios

Thunderbolts put a new super-powered team on the MCU board—this one comprised of misunderstood/misfit superheroes who have been deemed expendable by the American government. Directed by Beef's Jake Schreier, the 2025 MCU film stars Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, and Wyatt Russell. It is streaming now on Disney+.

Taskmaster Was The Victim of Sweeping Thunderbolts* Changes

These mask changes are just the latest addition to a long list of Taskmater-related changes that happened during Thunderbolts* development.

It seems she, specifically, was once part of a much different movie, becoming a part of the mainline Thunderbolts team, instead of being killed off within the first act.

Star Olga Kurylenko previously teased that before the 2023 Hollywood strikes, her character was going to make it to the end of the film. However, it was after they came back following the shutdown that she found "it wasn't the same script at all:"

"In the first script, my character was... She was there until the end, but it wasn't the same script at all. After the strike, the script had nothing to do with it. They changed the concept, they changed the story, the places, where it took place. It wasn't the same anymore. It's a pity. It was a cool character."

Even her death was reportedly altered in the movie, with Kevin Feige stepping in to change Taskmaster's final moments in the edit so that they would resonate better with audiences.

And now, with the character dead, Taskmaster fans may never get to see the version of the iconic Marvel villain on-screen that they had been dreaming about for years.

Instead of badass action and a comic-accurate costume, the character's legacy will be one headlined by sweeping changes and unrealized potential.