Every Thor: Love and Thunder Deleted Scene Revealed (Descriptions)

For many, Thor: Love and Thunder wasn’t everything they had hoped it would be. Many reviews pointed out the project's pacing issues, flat jokes, and more than a few plot conveniences. One of the most agreed upon faults, however, was its length. It was simply too short, and more scenes to flesh out its various characters and plot threads would have done a whole lot of good.

Christian Bale’s Gorr needed more time on screen to build his threat—after all, for being labeled a god butcher, he only managed to kill one of their kind on screen. Jane Foster could also have used some more screen time to explore further where she’s been and how she is coping with her cancer diagnosis.

Previously, some deleted scenes that were revealed to have been cut included the Grandmaster and Etri. But will fans ever be able to see those moments alongside other cut footage? While it’s unknown if those two characters will be included, new information for the upcoming physical and digital release of Love and Thunder revealed what deleted scenes fans can expect.

Thor: Love and Thunder Release Detailed

Marvel

The digital and physical release of Thor: Love and Thunder have been detailed, as reported by Screen Rant, and it looks like it'll include a lot of goodies for fans who decide to pick it up.

First, both versions will come with every deleted scene that will be publicly released, which are described as follows:

"Looking for Zeus - Thor, Valkyrie and Korg run into a few characters while seeking an audience with Zeus.

Wasting Time - Star-Lord and Mantis convince Thor to help their cause.

A Safe Vacation - A nonchalant Thor chats with a panicked Star-Lord and Mantis in the middle of chaos. An explosion thrusts Korg into the scene.

Fighting For You - Zeus gifts Thor a special tool after overheating a heartfelt conversation."

There are plenty of other features included, such as the classic gag reel, alongside an audio commentary by director and writer Taika Waititi. Three additional featurettes will be joining the party, and details can be found below:

"Hammer-worthy: Thor and The Mighty Thor - Trace Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman’s journeys to becoming Thor and The Mighty Thor, respectively. Watch as the costars speak about the preparation behind embodying their legendary roles and describe how they combine their unstoppable forces.

- Trace Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman’s journeys to becoming Thor and The Mighty Thor, respectively. Watch as the costars speak about the preparation behind embodying their legendary roles and describe how they combine their unstoppable forces. Shaping a Villain - This featurette introduces Love and Thunder’s primary antagonist, Gorr the God Butcher. Shining a light on the man who brings the character to life, this piece highlights his recruitment and process. Then fellow cast and crew reveal personal anecdotes.

Another Classic Taika Adventure - This piece looks back on Taika Waititi’s journey taking over the Thor franchise and reinventing the God of Thunder. Revisit the moment Taika was announced as the new custodian of Thor and follow Taika through the production of Thor: Love and Thunder."

The film will release in three different formats, including 4K HDR, 1080p Blu-ray, and DVD. The 4K release gets honored with a colorful box art:

Marvel Studios

The Blu-ray cover depicts the main poster for the movie:

Marvel Studios

The DVD release is the same as its Blu-ray counterpart:

Marvel Studios

Finally, there's the Best Buy exclusive steel book design, which looks pretty sleek:

Marvel Studios

What’s Included in Thor: Love and Thunder’s Deleted Scenes?

Some might be surprised that the release will only come with four deleted scenes. It’s been reported how one of the reasons the movie is under two hours was due to a mandate by Disney—which means it had to be forced to fit that timeframe. There’s almost certainly a good chunk of footage cut from the final product that was fully intended to be part of the theatrical release.

As for what fans will be getting when the movie releases, at least it looks like some fun stuff. “Looking for Zeus” may be an opportunity to see some cut cameos, such as Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster.

Then there are “Wasting Time” and “A Safe Vacation,” which will give audiences some more Guardians of the Galaxy. This is great news for many, as lots of viewers felt the group was wasted in Love and Thunder and could have been utilized far better. While these scenes won’t necessarily fix that, at least fans will get a bit more.

Finally, there’s “Fighting For You,” which is a head-scratcher. Where could this one possibly fit in the film? Maybe it’s an alternate reaction to Zeus overhearing the Asgardian crew as he’s giving his speech.

Audiences around the world will be able to experience all four of these clips and plenty more when it arrives on digital platforms and Disney+ on Thursday, September 8 and on physical media on Tuesday, September 27.