Thor 5: Taika Waititi Would Return on One Condition

Marvel Studios' newest feature film Thor: Love and Thunder has officially hit theaters! The Chris Hemsworth-led sequel reunited many cast members from previous Thor movies, including, but not limited to, Dr. Jane Foster, who finds herself able to wield Thor's hammer Mjölnir, which grants her superpowers. In the director's chair once again was Taika Waititi. The New Zealand filmmaker was credited with revitalizing Thor's character in 2017's Ragnarok.

If one were to sit through the entirety of Thor 4's end credits, they would find not only the traditional post-credit scene but also a singular but noteworthy message: "Thor will return." Now, another Thor solo movie has not yet been greenlit, nor has Hemsworth been announced to show up in any forthcoming MCU project. The actor has previously stated that he's more than game to play the character again, however.

But what about Waititi? Would he return to direct what would be his third movie in the Thor franchise?

Waititi Discusses a Possible Thor 5

Marvel

Speaking to Insider, Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi shared his reaction to the message of "Thor will return" that was displayed at the end of the movie, noting that he was initially not aware that it had been added in.

"Well, guess what? That was a surprise to me, too. I'm not joking. I saw it in the theater and I was like, "Oh, shit. Really?" Even Chris was like, "What?" But, of course he'll be back. He's the best character. I mean, I may be a little biased, but he's the most fun to watch."

Waititi also discussed what it would take to get him to direct another Thor film. He mentioned one specific requirement: Chris Hemsworth must come back as well.

Now, I don't know what would be next. I would definitely do one, but only if Chris did it. But it would need to be something surprising and unexpected for me to want to do it. Like what would be the new take? The battles and all the fighting is fine, but I would want something that feels unexpected when it comes to the story. Like making just a $5 million movie with no fighting at all, just Thor on a road trip. Like "Nebraska."

An "Unexpected" Thor Sequel?

There are a lot of ways the next Thor movie could be unexpected and unpredictable. Seemingly not one to rest on his laurels, Taika Waititi would probably want to keep pushing the boundaries on the notions surrounding what Thor and his film franchise can be.

Before Thor: Ragnarok, the character had been sort of a stoic warrior with the occasional wisecrack or goofy remark. This approach had been growing so stale for Hemsworth that he was considering leaving the role. When Waititi came on board, he injected his signature silly, irreverent style of comedy into the franchise. Love and Thunder is very much in the same vein and, in fact, may have even dialed up the comedy factor more.

The director is clearly a Thor fan, as evidenced by his above comments. Saying "He's the best character" is high praise, especially considering that there are so many other wonderful Marvel characters. Taika Waititi naming Hemsworth's involvement as a seemingly hard and fast requirement for him to direct another movie speaks volumes. But the two work well together and Waititi appears to know how to get the best performance possible out of the actor.

It should be noted that Waititi had previously played coy about his involvement in a potential sequel. He looks to have changed his tune a bit since making those comments.

As for the reassurance that the character will return, it's interesting that Marvel would include that without running it by either Waititi or Hemsworth, but as the former said, "of course he'll be back." After all, as mentioned above, Hemsworth himself has said he's up for more appearances as the Asgardian god of thunder.

Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder is now playing only in theaters.