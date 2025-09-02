The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Revival Cast Talks Season 7’s Unique Spin (Exclusive)

Gumball is entering a new chapter as its new cast opens up about its fresh ideas coming into the Season 7 revival. At San Diego Comic-Con 2025, The Direct's David Thompson caught up with Alkaio Thiele (Gumball), Hero Hunter (Darwin), and Kinza Syed Khan (Anais) to discuss how they're putting their own spin on the beloved animated characters. Together, they teased how the Hulu series balances fan-favorite chaos with new storytelling.

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball serves as both a continuation and a revival of The Amazing World of Gumball, picking up after the cliffhanger ending of Season 6.

Originally conceived as a film to conclude the original series and launch a new era, the project evolved into a full-fledged return with 40 new episodes, half of which are now streaming on Hulu.

The show's new title reflects its even wilder storytelling and surreal humor, with Cartoon Network noting that the series had become "so amazing that it had to be renamed."

At SDCC 2025, the new cast of The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball made it clear that Season 7 is set to keep the same vision, but with their own new twist on the voices.

Thiele explained that he tries to add "[his] own Alkaio-isms" to the role while also staying true to the vibe of past performances, saying he often gets into his "goofiest wacky state of mind" to find the right spin on a line.

For Hunter, stepping into the role of Darwin was exciting, as he got to give his own take on a character he had previously watched: "I kind of act like me and Darwin at the same time."

A New Spin on Iconic Characters

"Get Into My Goofiest Wacky State Of Mind..."

Question: "How does your take on the character make this version unique?"

Alkaio Thiele: I definitely have, like my own Alkaio-isms that I try and bring to the character. Thge other three actors did a spectacular job with it while still keeping that same vibe. And that's what I tried to do as well. I just kind of get into my goofiest wacky state of mind. And if I see a line that maybe could use some kind of different spin, I try and put that spin on it, and then a weird, wacky turn on it and you see if it works.

"I Kind Of Act Like Me And Darwin At The Same Time..."

Hero Hunter: I think I made it unique kind of because I have to change my voice for the role. I don't use this voice for at all. It's like completely different. And all the other previous Darwin actors didn't have to do that. But I think it because mine sounds like the other characters. Mine sounds like the other Darwins, but it still kind of sounds like me, and I added my own spin to it. I kind of act like me and Darwin at the same time, and I think that's definitely how I make it my own and unique.

"Do It The Same Way With My Own Spin..."

Kinza Syed Khan: I think just my voice, my personality, which is different from Kyla's (Kowalewski), who did an amazing job, and I just try to keep that in mind, but still do it the same way with my own spin.

Taking Over The Legacy of Gumball and Darwin

"[I've] Learned About The Way The Other Actors Played It..."

Question: "Were you a fan of the series before joining the cast?"

Alkaio Thiele: I started watching it like a month before I got the audition...It all happened so fast. But since I've been on it, I've watched a lot more of it, done some research and learned about the way the other actors played it, and tried to keep that same vibe.

"Oh My Gosh, I Can't Believe It's Really Happening..."

Hero Hunter: Yes, I was a big fan of the series. I was going crazy when I got it, because I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I can't believe it's really happening!' It was really crazy and I just love the show so much, and it's just an honor being a part of this show.

The entire interview can be watched here: