Meet The Pasta Queen's Husband, Brook Zimmatore: 4 Things to Know About Nadia Munno's Spouse

Following the debut of The Pasta Queen on Amazon Prime Video, viewers have scoured the internet for more information on star Nadia Munno's husband, Brook Zimmatore.

Munno built a massive social media following before her work on The Pasta Queen, named after her nickname. The Prime Video series shows Munno traveling through Italy and working in her kitchen, sharing ingredients from parts of Italy and making authentic dishes native to the country.

The end of Episode 8 briefly shows 42-year-old Brook Zimmatore, Munno's husband, as the series debuted on October 24.

4 Things To Know About The Pasta Queen's Brook Zimmatore

Brook Zimmatore

Brook Zimmatore Graduated from East Surrey College

As listed on Zimmatore's LinkedIn page, he studied at East Surrey College in Redhill, England, between 1995 and 1997.

He graduated from the institution with a degree in Mathematics and Computer Science.

Brook and Nadia Got Married in 2003

Munno and Zimmatore celebrated their 21st anniversary in July 2024 after first getting married in 2003. This was confirmed via a Facebook post from Munno wishing her husband a happy 15th anniversary in July 2018.

Additionally, a profile written by Mansion Global detailed how the couple met, which came after Munno met the members of a British jazz band who invited her to tour with them and sell merchandise.

Through friends in the band, she met Zimmatore, who is a native of Britain. After they got married, they started a company together called Massive Alliance, which creates and distributes content to amplify personal brands of corporate executives.

Now, the pair have four children together between the ages of four and 15.

Brook and His Family Have Lived All Over the World

Although Zimmatore has an English background, he and Munno have lived in various countries all over the world since 2015.

As shared by Munno on Instagram, the pair moved to the United States in 2015 with their three children (at the time) searching for their "first ever 'owned' home."

They had their first three children in Italy while living there, calling the country "a special place" and somewhere they would return to "at least once a year:"

"My husband, myself, and our three children moved to the US in 2015 and searched for a year for our first ever 'owned' home. We lived in Italy together and had our first three children in my family home in the city center of Rome, that home will always be our first-ever home and where our kids were born. It is and always will be a special place. We go back at least once a year!"

They previously started living in London in 2013 to start their company, which led to some of their biggest clients being based in the United States. Ti led them to open an office in Munno's home country, specifically picking Florida:

"We moved to London in 2013 to kick off our company which grew quickly, some of our biggest clients were US-based so we decided to open an office here on the East Coast. Florida has always been a place close to our hearts, my mother lived here briefly in her childhood, before coming to Rome where she met my father…"

She thoroughly enjoys "living on the coast of the Gulf of Mexico" and found their home in 2016. She spent "a year renovating it" and turning it into their dream home. They then had their fourth child in that house, making them "truly an international family:

"The weather here is gorgeous and I am very accustomed to extreme heat having grown up in the south of Italy, I love living on the coast of the Gulf of Mexico, it truly is a paradise. We found this home in 2016 and spent a year renovating it and making it into our very special, safe place to raise our kids. We were blessed to welcome Penelope our fourth child, born at home, like my previous three, this time in Florida, making us truly an international family!"

Brook Is Part of Many Successful Business Ventures

Zimmatore has several successful business ventures on his resume, as seen on his LinkedIn page. Along with his work at Massive Alliance, other ventures include co-founding Strixus Magazine in March 2020 and being on the Fast Company Executive Board since August 2022.

His profile at Fast Company lists him as a media and publishing technologist, entrepreneur, and author who specializes in building technology for people and publishers which improves information provided in the media.

He also has multiple articles posted on the website discussing topics like spending in business, leadership, and executive influencers.

The Pasta Queen is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video