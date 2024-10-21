The Old Man Season 3 Gets Promising Update from Star

The Old Man Season 3 was given a hopeful release update from one of its biggest stars.

Starring Hollywood icon Jeff Bridges, the hit FX drama follows a former CIA veteran who is pulled back into the game of international espionage after he receives word of his daughter potentially missing.

The Old Man Season 2, which was largely filmed in the Californian desert, recently ended, yet no plans for a potential third have been made public.

The Old Man Season 3 Gets Teased

The Old Man

While word on Season 3 of FX's The Old Man remains mum, one of its stars seems to be teasing that they believe a third season is inevitable.

Speaking on a recent appearance on Playlist's Bingeworthy podcast, The Old Man actress Amy Brenneman posited, "I don't know if there we don't know if there's gonna be a Season 3," but " it would be kind of odd if there wasn't [one]:"

"I don't know if there we don't know if there's gonna be a Season 3, but it would be kind of odd if there wasn't just the way we [ended] with Season 2. But I know [Jonathan E.] Steinberg always saw this as a... he called it a three act play. And so, we feel like Season 2 is in the middle of this really awesome story and where the characters are coming into their own in different ways."

She compared the storytelling they are doing in the FX series to the Lord of the Rings trilogy rather than some more traditional TV series like "the Judging Amys, and the Private Practices [of the world]:"

"I also think... having done now streaming and network, I mean... this feels like a movie. I mean this feels like 'Lord of the Rings' doing three different– you know what I mean? It's so beautifully plotted. The 'Judging Amys', and the 'Private Practices,' and Shonda's,...you know... That's just characters behaving. This is really like, 'Oh, what's happening in the story, right?' And character tied to story."

According to the Old Man star, it is more about "revisiting...a character" than having "22 hours of content we have to produce:"

"So I do feel like it's revisiting, obviously, a character, but it's also like what's happening in the plot rather than like, 'OK, we have 22 hours of content we have to produce.' And I feel like these guys are changing all the time. I do feel like it's one linear storyline, right..."

Brenneman stars alongside Jeff Bridges as Zoe McDonald on The Old Man, having been a part of the series since the beginning.

During the same interview, Bridges piped in to say that he loves working on the series, saying coming back to his character of Dan Chase is like "muscle memory:"

"I returned to 'The Last Picture Show' in Texas. That was another Annie Potts brand of art. We did that that. It's wonderful to come back like that. But you know, it always feels like a long weekend. No matter how long it's been in between long time, you just pick up where you left off. Boom. You know, it's like muscle memory or something."

How Likely Is The Old Man Season 3?

As Amy Brenneman mentioned, the Old Man team (or at least its stars) do not know if a Season 3 is on the cards for the FX series. However, that does not mean one will not happen.

It is still early days for talk of a third season. The Old Man Season 2 is set to finally wrap up on Thursday, October 24, and then fans should start asking questions about any potential follow-up.

And it is not as though there is any lack of narrative fodder for the Old Man team to feast on in Season 3 (read more about a few of The Old Man Season 2's plot threads here).

The show has remained constant with its twists and turns, so it will surely be able to keep up that momentum in another batch of episodes.

Ultimately, it will come down to just how much of a success FX deems the series when Season 2 is done. Seasons 1 and 2 of the Jeff Bridges drama have been a decent enough critical success since the show's debut.

The series has a solid 85% overall rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, Season 2 has taken a step down in that department, earning a middling 73% on the platform compared to Season 1's incredible 97%.

That has not stopped people from tuning in, though. Viewership remains strong on the series, with Season 2 topping Hulu's streaming chart at several points throughout its run while consistently staying in the platform's top 10 list.

Judging from these indicators, FX will likely greenlight Season 3 of The Old Man; it is just a matter of when.

Season 2 was officially greenlit after Season 1's premiere, so a third season announcement could happen at any time.

Perhaps FX is waiting for Season 2 to end before officially approving such a project, letting the series ride a wave of momentum even after the release of its Season 2 finale.

Other hit series from the network, like FX's Grotesquerie, are also awaiting seasonal renewals, so there may be a flurry of announcements on the TV giant's upcoming slate soon.

The Old Man is streaming on Hulu.