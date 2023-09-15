The Night Agent Season 2: Release, Cast & Everything We Know

The success of Netflix's The Night Agent Season 1 led to an unsurprising Season 2 renewal, and the anticipation is high for its upcoming release.

Created by Shawn Ryan, the hit action-thriller series is based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk. The Night Agent premiered on Netflix on March 23, 2023.

The show revolves around an FBI agent named Peter Sutherland who hunts down a traitor who seeks to destroy the United States government.

The Night Agent Season 2 Release: When Will It Come Out?

Netflix

In April 2023, Netflix renewed The Night Agent for a 10-episode second season.

The Night Agent showrunner Shawn Ryan shared the following statement during the announcement:

“The last week has been a whirlwind as we’ve finally been able to share T'he Night Agent' with the world. To see the tremendous reaction to the show has been a great joy and is a credit to our cast, our writers, our directors, our crew and our partners at Sony Pictures Television and Netflix. We couldn’t be any prouder or more excited to get cracking on Season 2 to share the further adventures of Night Action with our newfound fans.”

The decision came a day after it was reported that the series had a record-breaking opening weekend viewership.

Netflix, via Deadline, shared that The Night Agent pulled in 168.7 million hours viewed during its first week on the serivce, making it the third-best premiere week of viewing across Season 1 TV for any Netflix original.

It is unknown when The Night Agent Season 2 will premiere on Netflix, considering the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild (SAG).

In April 2023, Ryan spoke with TV Line that he only started picking up the phone then to discuss Season 2 with Netflix:

“In all honesty, I’m having my first phone call at 11 o’clock today with the studio to discuss [Season 2]. I mean, the pickup really did take me by surprise, because it was so quick, so I wanted to take the week to think about it. But the first call about the production, where will we film, and what’s the potential schedule, that is going to happen in about an hour-and-a-half.”

The Night Agent showrunner then confirmed that the show's writers' room is going to get together to ideate potential story ideas for the sophomore run:

“Now that the pickup is official, we, have a writers' room that’s getting going to get together to tell these stories. As we did last year, we have ideas, we’re pursuing them, and we’ll change our minds along the way if we think of something better.”

Given that pre-production only began in April 2023, filming might be pushed to a far later date since the writers' strike began on May 2, 2023.

In May 2023, Ryan shared an image of himself on the WGA picket line on X (formerly known as Twitter) with a caption offering his support for the writers:

"I’d rather be writing Season 2 of 'The Night Agent' for Netflix rather than picketing them, but all writers need a fair deal before we can resume our work. We create the TV shows and movies that drive billions in profits. Writers deserve their fair share."

In fact, Ryan revealed in July 2023 that filming was supposed to begin in August 2023 had the studios made a deal with the WGA to halt the strikes.

Production will likely start once the strikes are resolved, meaning that it could begin sometime between early 2024 to mid-2024.

If so, then filming could take place for roughly five months, considering that Season 1's production lasted from February to June 2022.

This could hint that The Night Agent Season 2 could premiere on Netflix sometime in late 2024 or early 2025.

The Night Agent Season 2 Cast: Who Will Return?

Netflix

The Night Agent is filled with an impressive cast of actors who portray remarkable characters, and it is expected that a few of them will return in Season 2.

Here's every cast member who is expected to return in the series' sophomore run:

Gabriel Basso - Peter Sutherland

Hong Chau - Diane Farr

Christopher Shyer - Vice President Redfield

Luciane Buchanan - Rose Larkin

Fola Evans-Akingbola - Chelsea Arrington

Sarah Desjardins - Maddie Redfield

Ben Cotton - Gordon Wick

What Will Happen in The Night Agent Season 2?

Netflix

At the end of The Night Agent Season 1, Peter was able to prevent an attack on the U.S. president at Camp David with an assist from Rose and Agent Arrington. This led to Vice President Redfield and Diane Farr's arrest.

Season 1 ended with the reveal that Peter is finally a Night Agent, meaning that he is going to be a fully-fledged spy moving forward.

Speaking in the same interview with TV Line in April 2023, The Night Agent showrunner Shawn Ryan teased that it will be tricky to create new stories for Season 2, mainly because Matthew Quirk didn't write a second novel featuring these characters:

“He’s written plenty of books, but nothing with these characters in this world. So it’s something that with the pickup we’re now working on.”

Still, Ryan said that he and his writers "certainly had some ideas" for what's next in FBI Agent Sutherland's new adventures:

“I’ve certainly had some ideas, from the very beginning, of what we might do in a Season 2. We’re still working on the ideas, and we’ll have to present them to Sony and Netflix.”

Ryan continued by confirming that Agent Sutherland's first mission as a Night Agent would definitely be "the starting-off point" in Season 2:

“I would say that that that will be the starting-off point, to sort of see what he was being sent off to do. But we have some surprises… I don’t want to say too much, because until you’re actually filming it, the stories can always change.”

In April 2023, Ryan confirmed to Comicbook that Season 2 will not be set in Washington D.C., pointing out that Peter's first mission as a Night Agent will take place "in a different part of the world:"

"So one thing I will tell you about Season 2 is it does not take place in the DC area, which is where Season 1 took place. So we'll be in a different part of the world exploring different characters than we had in Season 1. And we're determining who from Season 1 might appear in Season 2. But essentially we're going to be telling a whole brand new story, which is exciting and scary. And with the high bar that Season 1 set for audience expectations, we feel that pressure too. And so we're just going to do our best to tell a story that feels within 'The Night Agent' universe, but that feels new, fresh, and exciting."

In an interview with Netflix in March 2023, Luciane Buchanan, who portrays Rose, noted that she wants "closure" for her character after devastating losses in Season 1:

"[The ending] leaves it really open-ended… I also want closure for her, I'm like, 'This girl needs a lot of therapy after everything she's been through.'"

Aside from Peter's newfound status as a Night Agent in Season 2, the series could also explore the ramifications of Gordon Wick's escape. The mysterious CEO was the one who hired the assassins who targeted the U.S. president.

In the same interview with Netflix, Ryan teased what to expect in a future clash between Peter and Wick:

“We liked the idea that this wasn’t so clean. That there is one person who, because of his resources and everything, is able to slink away. Maybe we’ll deal with him again in some way.”

In April 2023, Gabriel Basso spoke with TV Line to share his theories about what's next for Peter Sutherland in Season 2:

"I think he’d have to defer to the president, which is a tricky situation because that’s his job now. So, even if he wants to go do something, he does not have the personal sovereignty. He signed up to do something, and I don’t know if he’s fully aware of how involved it is now."

Where to Watch The Night Agent Season 2 When It Releases

Netflix

The Night Agent Season 2 is expected to premiere on Netflix.

During the show's renewal, it was confirmed that The Night Agent Season 2 would consist of 10 episodes.

Netflix is known for releasing all episodes of their TV shows at once, and a similar treatment could be done for Season 2.