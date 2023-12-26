Many fans believe that Matrix 5 is in the works after a fake poster for a film titled The Matrix: Renegades emerged online.

Keanu Reeves made his triumphant return to the world of The Matrix in 2021's The Matrix Resurrections. The movie explored the story of Reeves' Neo as he embarked on a rescue mission to save Trinity with the help of his old ally, Morpheus.

Matrix 4 received mixed reviews from critics, earning a 63% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes while grossing only $159 million at the worldwide box office.

Keanu Reeves' Matrix 5 Rumors Explained

A fake poster showing Keanu Reeves' Neo at the forefront of an alleged Matrix 5 is making the rounds on social media.

Reeves can be seen sporting his iconic Neo look while sitting on a couch complete with an intimidating pose. The poster also shows a title card that says The Matrix: Renegades along with a December 2024 release window.

The Matrix

In addition, the post included a brief synopsis of the supposed The Matrix Renegades movie, teasing that it will involve "new dimensions of reality" and is set after the events of The Matrix Resurrections:

"Get ready for a mind-bending journey in 'The Matrix Renegades,' the highly anticipated sequel from Warner Bros Discovery. Starring Keanu Reeves, this December 2024 blockbuster thrusts Neo and Trinity into a gripping battle as they rewrite the Matrix, seizing control from the machines. Brace yourself for a suspenseful ride that explores new dimensions of reality after the events of 'Matrix Resurrections.'"

Despite the hype surrounding Matrix 5, this poster is fake since there are no plans (yet) to develop a new movie centered around the franchise.

Will Matrix 5 Ever Happen?

Considering The Matrix Resurrections' dismal box office haul and mixed reviews, it is unknown if Matrix 5 will ever happen.

Speaking with Collider in December 2021, The Matrix Resurrections producer James McTeigue revealed they have "no sequel in mind," going as far as to say, "We've got no further trilogy [planned]:"

"Look, for us, I think, at the moment, it's just the movie you've seen. We've got no prequel in mind. We've got no sequel in mind. We've got no further trilogy."

Neo actor Keanu Reeves told Fandom in December 2021 that he's open to the idea of returning for another story but it would be dependent on whether The Matrix producer and director Lana Wachowski is on board:

"I mean, if she wanted to do another story and wanted to include me I would be honoured and grateful. And I'd like to see what happens to Trinity and Neo – and the world."

While The Matrix Resurrections' ending appears to be the perfect last hurrah for Reeves' Neo and his allies, it still opens up many storytelling opportunities should the Wachowskis decide to run it back for Matrix 5.

At the end of the movie, Neo and Trinity manage to defeat the Analyst, putting an end to his evil scheme but a new threat emerges when Agent Smith hints that he may return to his villainous ways.

This is on top of the fact that Neo and Trinity intend to fulfill their ultimate goal of transforming the Matrix into a peaceful place instead of a realm filled with violence.

Hopefully, fans will not have to wait for another 18 years for a new movie, mainly because it took the same amount of time to get there between 2003's The Matrix Revolutions and 2021's The Matrix Resurrections.

The Matrix Resurrections is available to stream on Max.