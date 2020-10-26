The Mandalorian Season 2 Premiere Time: Disney+ Reveals Exactly When Episode 1 Will Release

For many Star Wars fans, it's been a long wait for the second season of The Mandalorian. But now the days can literally be counted with the first episode of season two set to premiere at the end of the week on Disney+. The Mandalorian's season two trailer has revealed that everyone's favorite characters will be returning along with some new faces as well.

The schedule for The Mandalorian's second season includes eight new episodes airing weekly, and will pick up the story right where the first season left off. The runtime for the first episode 'Chapter 9' is apparently 52 minutes, which means fans are in for an hour-long treat when the series returns.

NEWS

A user on reddit has uncovered what time exactly The Mandalorian's second episode will drop on October 30th. Reddit user Correct-Ad-6614 spoke to a Disney+ support representative and asked what time the first episode will be available, to which they responded: "Friday October 30th 8am UTC+1."

In all the major time zones, the release windows are as follows:

Los Angeles (PT): 12:00 am

New York (ET): 3:00 am

London (GMT): 7:00am

Sydney (GMT+11): 6:00pm

WHAT THIS MEANS

It seems that the season two premiere times will be very similar to the schedule that The Mandalorian followed in its first season, with episodes dropping at exactly midnight in PT on Disney+.

This will mean a late night for many The Mandalorian viewers, particularly as Disney has decided not to send out advanced screeners to media for this season. Along with the episode run time all that is known about the premiere is that it is written and directed by The Mandalorian creator, Jon Favreau, and may be set on Tattooine according to some promo stills that have been released.

If the premiere is bringing Mando and The Child back to Tatooine, it could very well tie up the plot line that began in episode 5 of season one, where Mando hunted down the mercenary Fennec Shand. As many know the episode ended on a cliffhanger with a mysterious pair of boots walking up to Shand's body, leaving it a mystery of whether or not she is dead and who is coming to rescue her. If theories are correct, this could be the arrival of Timothy Olyphant's Cobb Vanth, but all will be revealed on Friday when the series returns!

