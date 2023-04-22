Is The Mandalorian Coming to an End? Producer Addresses Series Finale Concerns

After some big announcements at Star Wars Celebration, many fans are wondering if The Mandalorian will be coming to an end—but what does executive producer Dave Filoni have to say about it?

There were lots of exciting pieces of news for the Star Wars franchise released by Lucasfilm at the recent fan event. This included the reveal of a new movie telling the story of the first Jedi, a final season for The Bad Batch, and more.

One of the biggest among them was the reveal that Dave Filoni would be writing and directing a movie acting as a culmination of the various MandoVerse projects.

This quickly led many to assume that the theatrical event would start the countdown timer for the end of Pedro Pascal's The Mandalorian.

Star Wars

In an interview with IGN at Star Wars Celebration, The Mandalorian executive producer Dave Filoni commented on if his upcoming MandoVerse movie could be considered a finale of the hit Disney+ series.

Filoni noted how he "[doesn't] know if [he'd] call it that as such:"

"I don't know if I'd call it that as such. I think of the time period now, the New Republic time period, and it's something that has existed long before we were ever making 'The Mandalorian'. The idea that after 'Return of the Jedi', there was a new republic and the heroes still had to defend that republic from the remnant empire, is a very old idea that we brought into the first season of 'The Mandalorian' because it's what was always there."

It's completely understandable why many fans might be jumping to conclusions. The official Star Wars website summates that Filoni's movie will "focus on the New Republic, and close out the interconnected stories" told across the various MandoVerse shows.

Filoni is also described as orchestrating "the escalating war between the Imperial Remnant and the fledgling New Republic."

This idea of the remnants of the Empire threatening the galaxy is not a new one. In fact, one of its most famous Star Wars Legends stories, Heir to the Empire, looks to be a key influence on Ahsoka and the MandoVerse's overall story.

The Mandalorian Is Here To Stay for Awhile

Thankfully, it seems that there's no need for fans to worry about The Mandalorian going anywhere for now. Though, this could easily be a case of Filoni not wanting to confirm something before it's time to do so.

At the very least, fans will be getting another season of Din Djarin's adventures. Season 4 is set to begin production in October of this year and is likely to drop on Disney+ next year or in early 2025.

With Filoni's movie being a culmination event, it'll almost certainly at least feel like a finale of sorts in some respects. Perhaps the movie will bring to a head the threat of the remnant Empire and start more directly leading into the formation of the Sequel Trilogy's First Order.

It's also worth noting that the MandoVerse movie does not yet have a release date. By the time it finally debuts in theaters, there could be another half dozen seasons of various Star Wars shows on Disney+.

Needless to say, the world will get plenty more stories focused on Grogu and his beskar-clad dad.

The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+.