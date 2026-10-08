All 14 Star Wars Villains In 'The Mandalorian & Grogu', Ranked By Power Level

The Mandalorian and Grogu introduced many dangerous villains from the galaxy far, far away, wreaking havoc throughout Din Djarin's (Pedro Pascal) main adventure with Grogu. Star Wars' return to the big screen in 2026 focused on Din Djarin and Grogu's mission for the New Republic to search for Imperial remnants after the Empire's collapse and eliminate them.

Mando and Grogu spend the entirety of the film walking into danger, encountering a plethora of threats that range from Imperial warlords, the Hutt Cousins, and a bounty hunter who can rival Din Djarin's skills and expertise. The Mandalorian and Grogu's villains are creatures that aren't poised to be messed with since they are antagonists that range from disposable arena beasts to operators who can reshape sectors of the Outer Rim.

Every Major The Mandalorian & Grogu Villain, Ranked By Power Level

14. Houjix

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Houjix is considered by many to be the least threatening villain in the roster of antagonists in The Mandalorian and Grogu. The Houjix was introduced as one of Lord Janu's living Dejarik pieces, but the filmmakers' decision to make these creatures smaller than the holochess version contributed to its ranking last in the power-level hierarchy of Mandalorian and Grogu villains.

Houjix were portrayed as dog-sized creatures who could use their electric shock against enemies, but it wasn't enough to bring down Mando (and even Grogu). At one point, Rotta the Hutt even treated the Houjix as a throwable object during the arena fight chaos.

13. Ghhhk

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The Mandalorian and Grogu introduced the Ghhhk as a large, green, insectoid creature with the bulk and aggression to derail its enemies but not enough to subdue them.

This creature is only relegated to the arena fight, meaning that it is not significant enough to completely sabotage Din Djarin and Grogu's mission. The creature has no weapon, armor, or strategy, making it inferior to almost every single entry in this list.

12. K'lor'slug

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The K'lor'slug ranks 12th because it is scarier than both the Ghhhk and the Houjix combined. In The Mandalorian and Grogu, it is a worm-like predator with a suction-cup mouth and a ring of sharp teeth, and it tries to swallow whatever it catches at a close distance.

Its terrifying movement explains why it is a formidable threat: the way it lingers and surprises its prey. Against an unarmored enemy, the combination of its mouth and speed creates a kill shot that cements its raw danger in and out of the arena.

11. Ng'ok

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Another dangerous villain in The Mandalorian and Grogu is the Ng'ok, a claw-snapper with wide jaws and strong, bone-like tentacles, formidable enough to take down several foes on its own.

While it looks unsettling and showcases raw ferocity during battle, it remains a mid-pack gladiator that doesn't really dominate the arena even at maximum power level.

10. Molator

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In terms of sheer power, the Molator ranks above the Ng'ok and K'lor'slug because its aggressiveness and exoskeleton make it look more like a fighter than a feeding animal.

The fact that the Molator can realistically last longer in the fight makes the creature a more formidable force than the previous entries. Still, an exoskeleton and a bad attitude have their limits. While the Molator can hurt both Din Djarin and Rotta the Hutt (aka Jabba the Hutt's son), it still cannot control the match or ultimately win it.

9. Monnok gladiator

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Coming in ninth place, the Monnok Gladiator sits in this position because it is the first Dejarik creature on the list that fights like a person. The Mandalorian and Grogu made it clear that the Monnok walks into the arena with intent, and the creature is not treated as a version of an animal that can be controlled.

The Monnok is a gladiator who has a plan and is sentient enough to carry a weapon, but not worthy enough to steal the show and become the main event and defeat Din Djarin in combat.

8. Kintan strider

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The Mandalorian and Grogu introduced the Kintan Strider as a Dejarik creature with a big silicon-based bruiser-type energy that holds a club, ready to strike enemies and make their lives difficult in the arena.

On its own, the Kintan Strider can clearly dominate a stretch of the fight, gaining momentum after presumably taking down those creatures below it in this power rankings. However, it's apparent that he can't close a fight because there are other, much more powerful fighters (like the Savrip) who can take it down in a gladiator fight.

7. Mantellian Savrip Gladiator

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In Star Wars lore, the Mantellian Savrips are a semi-sentient and technologically primitive reptilian species from the planet Ord Mantell. The Mandalorian and Grogu treated the Mantellian Savrip as the king of the arena and top gladiator, with the creature being capable enough to take the combined might of Din Djarin and Rotta the Hutt inside the arena.

Compared to the rest of the gladiators in this hierarchy of power, Savrip ultimately wins in terms of size, strength, and mere spectacle. While Savrip reigns supreme in the arena, the creature still sits in seventh place because its abilities are only good for a pit fight, making it the ceiling for a champion gladiator.

6. Hogsbreth

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The Mandalorian and Grogu introduced Hogsbreth as Lord Janu's Iktotchi enforcer. He takes sixth place because he is one of the enforcers capable of hurting Din Djarin in the movie, and he almost finished him off by hand.

While the Savrip can wreck other gladiators with ease in the arena, Hogsbreth can wrestle Mando and come close enough to a kill, with Din Djarin being saved by his own flamethrower to completely evade him. In a list aimed at power levels, a thinking thug like Hogsbreth, who puts the main hero in jeopardy, beats the best gladiator in the arena by a mile.

5. Commander Barro

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Commander Barro might not have the necessary strength and brute force to dominate Din Djarin in a fight, but the fact that he acts as the leader of the Shadow Council, which contains elite Imperial warlords, makes him a viable Top 5 threat in The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Barro has a vast amount of resources at his disposal. He has snowtroopers, AT-ATs, machinery, wealth, and the arrogance of a leftover Empire. Barro's military assets give him more reach than a local street enforcer, making him a formidable threat not just to Din Djarin but to the New Republic.

4. Janu Coin

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The Mandalorian and Grogu treated Lord Janu coin as a dual-threat antagonist. Janu was initially a Shadow Council member who rebranded as a salt-trading crime lord on the moons of Shakari while still running an Imperial remnant rule in hiding.

Unlike Commander Barro, Janu has a much larger territory, as he controls the gladiator pits and the entire syndicate, and holds valuable information the New Republic wants. Janu still sits in fourth place despite all this, mainly because his only advantages are land and leverage from the intel he has.

3. Embo

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Embo, the Kyuzu bounty hunter hired by the Hutt twins, sits in third place in the power hierarchy in The Mandalorian and Grogu. Embo is formidable on his own, mainly because he is the only hired bounty hunter in the film who can take Din Djarin as an equal.

Following his successful capture of Din Djarin, Embo's second encounter with the titular Star Wars protagonist led to a near-stalemate, proving that he is more than capable of winning any fight against Mando if given the chance. The fact that Embo can put Din on the floor makes him sit above the likes of Lord Janu and Commander Barro. While he is the most dangerous individual in the villain lineup of the latest Star Wars movie, it's worth noting that he is not the force that owns the board and pulls the strings from behind.

2. The Twins

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The Hutt twins sit firmly in second place because they are the villains who run the narrative of The Mandalorian and Grogu. Every major turn in the movie's plot traces back to them, and their ability to control other characters as pawns makes them key threats that aren't easy to shake.

The Twins' power is institutional. They have huge amounts of credits, a literal fortress on Nal Hutta, hired killers, an army of droids, leftover Imperial contacts, and the prestige of the Hutt name. The Hutt twins don't really need to win a physical fight, since they can buy it and rewrite the combatants' contracts. If anything, the twins managed to push Din Djarin and Grogu to their absolute limit.

1. Dragonsnake

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At the top of the list in the power levels of the villains of The Mandalorian and Grogu is the Dragonsnake. The film introduced various villains who either work for a boss or order their contacts around.

The Dragonsnake is unique because it is the only villain in the movie who does not need a plan. It's worth pointing out that this creature has the size, venom, and a home that can trap its victims and lure them to their deaths.

Ultimately, the Dragonsnake is the villain that nearly killed Din Djarin with one bite and the unstable creature that killed the Hutt twins, who thought they owned it.