Watch: First Clip from HBO's The Last Of Us Released Online

The first two clips from HBO's The Last of Us adaptation have been released, featuring a new look at Bella Ramsey's take on Ellie.

Anticipation has been running high to finally see Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey bring The Last of Us' Joel and Ellie to life on HBO. The show debuted its first full trailer a few months ago ahead of the January premiere, revealing at least one major change from the PlayStation games it adapts.

The press tour for The Last of Us has been heating up lately, with the first reviews having emerged to reveal an insane 97% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating.

And now, just days ahead of the series premiere, fans can catch an early peek as two new clips have been released on late-night talk shows.

Two HBO's The Last of Us Clips Revealed

The first clip from HBO's The Last of Us debuted on The Late Late Show With James Corden and features a conversation between Bella Ramsey's Ellie and Merle Dandridge's Marlene - who reprises her role from The Last of Us games.

HBO

Marlene appears to have Ellie held captive, chained to a radiator, and is refusing to let her leave due to the "greater purpose" she has in the post-apocalyptic crisis.

HBO

She tells Ellie that the group will be "leaving tonight" and will be taking her with them. It's unclear if this comes before her first meeting with Pedro Pascal's Joel.

HBO

Watch the full clip below:

The second clip - coming from Jimmy Kimmel Live! - also shows Ellie captive in the same room, this time being studied by her captors.

HBO

She is asked by a Firefly soldier to count slowly to ten, ending her count with "eight, f*** you," sticking her middle finger in the air.

HBO

Watch the full clip below:

The Last of Us Clips Reveal Major Change

The scenes featured in these first two clips are brand-new for the HBO adaptation, having never been featured in either of the video games. In fact, Ellie was never even a prisoner of Marlene's Fireflies in the source material, with her more just being with the group as opposed to their prisoner.

This change had previously been confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, which noted that when viewers find Ellie in the series she will be "a prisoner chained in a room for weeks, worried about what comes next." Of course, this all comes before her initial meeting with Pedro Pascal's Joel.

So, these clips both probably come from the premiere, with Ellie and Joel likely to meet somewhat later in the first episode to begin their journey together. But one can only wonder whether that meeting will play out differently from the games, as HBO clearly hasn't been shy about making changes for its adaptation.

The Last of Us premieres on Sunday, January 15, on HBO and HBO Max.