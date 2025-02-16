The Gorge’s incredible cast is headlined by this powerhouse trio: Miles Teller, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Sigourney Weaver.

Directed by Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange), Apple TV+'s The Gorge follows two elite operatives who are tasked to guard an undisclosed location where they need to prevent monstrous creatures that originate from a hidden underground base from getting out.

The Gorge premiered on Apple TV+ on February 14.

The Gorge Cast Guide: Every Main Actor Who Appears

Miles Teller - Levi

Miles Teller

Miles Teller leads the cast of The Gorge as Levi, a lone wolf and an expert sniper who is assigned to the West Tower of The Gorge.

Levi is a good soldier. He agrees to every directive and follows protocols.

However, this all changes after forging a strong bond with his counterpart in the East Tower: Drasa.

As the pair get to know each other and even spend time with one another (which is a breach of protocol), Levi tells Drasa that she is worth living for.

After an accident unexpectedly places Levi in the depths of the Gorge, he discovers a terrible secret that could endanger the lives of many.

Teller is best known for his roles as Reed Richards in Fantastic Four, The Fault in Our Stars, and Top Gun: Maverick.

Anya Taylor-Joy - Drasa

Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy portrays Drasa, another elite sniper and operative who guards the East Tower of the Gorge.

While she appears to be closed off at first, Drasa lets her guard down after she gets close to Levi.

Drasa even plunges into the depths of the Gorge to save Levi from dying.

After discovering the existence of the so-called Hollow Men in the underground city, Drasa and Levi formulate a plan to destroy everything by using the Stray Dog protocol.

Taylor-Joy has had many notable roles, such as playing the titular character in Furiosa, The Last Night in Soho, and The Queen’s Gambit.

Sigourney Weaver - Bartholomew

Sigourney Weaver

Sigourney Weaver makes a significant appearance as Bartholomew, the head of Dark Lake.

As the leader of a genetics research corporation, Bartholomew is the one who employs the elite operatives for a year-long mission of guarding The Gorge.

Once the annual mission is over, she orders her men to kill off the guards to complete the rotation and preserve the secret of The Gorge.

Weaver is best known for playing Ellen Ripley in the Alien movies.

The actress is also part of the star-studded cast of Avatar: The Way of Water.

She can also be seen in Marvel’s Defenders, Secrets of the Whales, and Political Animals.

Julianna Kurokawa - Airman

Julianna Kurokawa

Julianna Kurokawa plays the Airman who verifies Levi’s identity and confiscates all his gadgets before letting him in the vicinity of the Gorge.

Kurokawa’s notable credits include The Union, The Witcher, and Avenue 5.

Ruta Gedmintas - World War II Scientist

Ruta Gedmintas

Ruta Gedmintas makes a special appearance as the World War II Scientist in the video that informed Levi and Drasa about what truly happened to a battalion of World War II soldiers that went off the grid amid the chaos.

It turns out that they were all formed into terrifying humanoids after an earthquake caused the chemicals to leak, ultimately turning the soldiers into the so-called Hollow Men.

Gedmintas is known for her roles in The Strain, A Street Cat Named Bob, and The Lost Samaritan.

Sope Dirisu - J.D.

Sope Dirisu

Sope Dirisu joins the cast of The Gorge as J.D.

JD is the guard that Levi replaced in The Gorge. He is tragically killed by Bartholomew’s men to complete the rotation.

Dirisu previously appeared in Slow Horses, His Dark Materials, and Gangs of London.

William Houston - Erikas

William Houston

William Houston appears in The Gorge as Erikas, Drasa’s father whom she briefly reunites with before heading over to her mission of guarding the East Tower.

Houston’s notable credits include Vera, Wednesday, and Will.

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith - Black Ops Commander

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith plays the Black Ops Commander who accompanies Bartholomew in their quest to eliminate Levi once and for all.

Holdbrook-Smith has credits in The Split, Mr. Loverman, and Apartment 7A.

James Marlowe - Bradford Shaw

James Marlowe

James Marlowe stars as Bradford Shaw, a soldier who coined the term “The Hollow Men” as a way to describe the strange beings that can be found underneath the hidden location.

He ends up being mutated and later comes face to face with Levi and Drasa.

Marlowe also starred in Queen Cleopatra, Senna, and The Crown.

Oliver Trevena - Crewman

Oliver Trevena stars as a Crewman who killed J.D. after Levi took his place in The Gorge.

Trevena can be seen in Plane, Trapped Inn, and Another Day in America.

The Gorge is now streaming on Apple TV+.