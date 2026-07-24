The Chi Season 8 Reveals If Bakari Dies In the Finale With Episode 10 Time Skip

The Chi Season 8 finale revealed what happened to Bakari Bronson (Ahmad Nicholas Ferguson) after he prepared to leave Chicago for a fresh start, confirming his fate in a crucial time jump. The final season of the Paramount+ drama The Chi traced Bakari's hard-won growth from a foster-care survivor who announced his arrival by killing Ronnie Davis in revenge for the murder of his best friend, Coogie Johnson. Across the years, he forged defining bonds, including mentorship and friendship with Rashaad Marshall, a transformative romance with Lynae, and deep ties to the South Side community that both grounded and endangered him.

The Chi Season 8 placed Bakari at the center of ongoing power struggles, with him still reckoning with the consequences of having served as Nuck's number two after Douda's death in The Chi Season 6 finale. Those consequences closed in rapidly, putting Bakari to the brink in the finale.

Does Bakari Die In The Chi Season 8 Finale? Episode 10 Gives Him the Fate He Deserves

Paramount+

The Chi Season 8 finale (Episode 10, the series finale) showed Bakari packing to leave Chicago with Lynae, but his plans were halted when a car rolled up, and a masked gunman (who is later revealed to be Rafi) opened fire in a sudden drive-by. Bakari collapsed in a pool of blood, leaving many viewers certain that he had died. It's worth noting that Tiff also threatened to shoot Bakari in The Chi Season 8, Episode 9, indicating that violence will follow him wherever he goes unless he changes.

However, a one-year time jump in Episode 10 delivered an opposite verdict: Bakari survived the shooting. Quick instincts had given him the split second needed to turn a potentially fatal shot into a serious but recoverable wound. Bakari eventually stepped into the life he had long imagined on the page.

The final moments showed Bakari hosting a successful book signing for his novel, cementing his growth and the fact that he had broken free of the psychological toll he endured from street life.

Paramount+

Instead of giving Bakari a predictable ending by killing him (echoing the fate of Pastor Zeke earlier this season), The Chi chose a hopeful path for the character. Bakari had clearly chosen writing, relationships, and a future defined by peace rather than violence. A bonus is that Lynae is pregnant during the fast-forward, transforming him into a full-fledged father by the end.

Paramount+

What's interesting about Bakari's ending is that his shooter, Reg, who was in prison, was quietly reading his novel, thereby reinforcing the character's lasting impact.

By showcasing the near-death experience and then rewarding survival with genuine growth and improvement in his life, The Chi's series finale provided Bakari with the fate his long arc earned, giving him a hard-won chance to keep living and telling stories.

Bakari’s Ending in 'The Chi' Is One of the Series’ Most Satisfying Character Arcs

Paramount+

The Chi Season 8 could easily have ended Bakari the way it ended so many of its characters: as another body left behind by street violence. Instead, the finale gave Bakari a resolution that felt earned rather than convenient.

Bakari did not escape the show unscathed, considering that the bullet still found him. Still, The Chi granted him the second chance that his long arc of trying and repeatedly stumbling had been building toward.

In a series defined by loss and interrupted potential, Bakari's survival and creative success stand as one of its clearest affirmations that growth is possible and that the streets do not have to win. It is a rare, fully satisfying close for a character who spent years fighting for exactly that outcome.

The one-year time jump clearly makes the victory tangible. The image of him at that signing, surrounded by the fruits of his persistence rather than the wreckage of another cycle of violence, lands as both catharsis and quiet triumph, not just for him, but The Chi in general.