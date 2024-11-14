The Cage Season 2 has been teased by the show's creator, making fans eager to know if the series will get a second chance.

Following an MMA fighting prospect named Taylor (played by Melvin Boomer), who is thrust onto the world stage of combat sports, The Cage debuted on Netflix on Friday, November 8, introducing audiences around the world to its unique brand of sports drama.

The series debuted with eight episodes on Netflix, with no promise of there ever being more.

The Cage Creator Hints at Season 2 Plans

The Cage

Despite having not yet been announced, The Cage creator Franck Gastambide offered fans a hopeful update on a potential Season 2 of the Netflix series.

Speaking to French outlet Technikart Magazine (via Programme TV), Gastambide openly talked about the idea of a second season for the first time.

He said, "What we have seen in [MMA] in recent months, […], is that the public is uncompromising with the fighters," and that could be " interesting to deal with in a Season 2:"

"What we have seen in this sport, in recent months, […], is that the public is uncompromising with the fighters. The one who is at the top of the hype in a defeat […] will be the one who is mocked, the one we lose interest in. Finally, what could be interesting to deal with in Season 2 of 'La Cage' is that the biggest violence for a fighter is not ultimately in 'La Cage,' it is much more now in the media world, in the networks, and in the public who is uncompromising. So maybe that could be the continuation of 'La Cage,' violence outside the cage too."

Netflix has yet to officially confirm any plans for the series beyond its newly released first season; however, it will be exciting for fans to hear that at least one party involved in the French-language sports drama is thinking about what would come next if they were given the opportunity.

How Likely Is The Cage Season 2?

Just because The Cage Season 2 has not been announced at the time of writing does not mean it will not happen.

Netflix is a results-driven business. So, if the French-language MMA drama hits certain internal benchmarks, then it will almost surely move forward with a second season.

The series seems to be doing okay critically, at least in the early going, but there has been nothing to write home about on that front. On IMDb, The Cage is sitting at a middling 6.5/10 on only 462 ratings on the platform.

That almost surely is not enough on its own to warrant a Season 2 greenlight to be given; however, another (almost more important) metric that the streamer will be looking at is total viewership.

Despite minimal promotion and mediocre reviews, the series has managed to sustain a solid audience on the platform around the world.

Since its debut, it has popped up on Netflix's top 10 TV shows lists in several major territories. The Cage made it to the number one spot in a few places like Belgium, Austria, and the Bahamas. It even broke into the U.S. top 10, climbing as high as seventh place after just under a week on the service.

If the series can maintain this sort of momentum with a global audience, Netflix will take notice, likely moving forward with a Season 2 announcement sooner rather than later.

The streamer will just have to wait for a larger sample size of data to amass before making that decision.

The Cage is now streaming on Netflix.