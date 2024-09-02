Breathless Season 2 Release Demand Gets Official Response from Netflix

Netflix has responded to fan calls for a Season 2 release of Breathless.

Breathless (or Respira) is a Spanish-language medical drama that arrived on the platform on Friday, August 30, immediately finding an audience both in Spain and abroad.

The Netflix original debuted with a meager eight episodes for fans to enjoy, making some wonder if the medical practitioners of Joaquín Sorolla Public Hospital will ever be heard from again.

Netflix Responds to Breathless Fans Online

Breathless

After calls from fans for a Season 2 release of the new Netflix series Breathless, the streamer has finally spoken up.

Since the show's release in late August, the sentiment has been widespread amongst those who have watched the show, as audiences take to social media to share their pleas for a Season 2.

One such request warranted a reply from the official Netflix España Instagram account.

After one particular fan remarked that Season 1 ended in a way that left the viewer anxiously waiting for Season 2, the Netflix social channel responded by telling them that the fictional hospital seen in the series would happily treat this anxiety:

Fan: "Watching the end leaves you with a state of anxiety waiting for the second season." Netflix España: "Ask for your appointment at Joaquín Sorolla to treat your anxiety."

While not an outright confirmation there will be more from the Spanish-language medical drama, some have taken it to mean Netflix is actively exploring the potential of a second season.

No plans for a Season 2 have been made public yet, but that is not to say there is no chance of it happening.

How Likely Is Breathless Season 2?

Ultimately, as is the case with most streaming content, the likelihood of a Breathless Season 2 lies on the shoulders of just how big of a success Netflix deems Season 1 was.

The series is still quite early in its life on the platform, so it is hard to tell just how well the show will ultimately do. However, early returns have been good.

In its first weekend on Netflix (August 30 - September 1), the series averaged a position of 4.3 on Netflix's global top 10 across all territories. This was highlighted by Breathless breaking into the top 10 in major territories like the United States, where it peaked at nine over its first weekend.

Of course, this could be a flash in the pan and Breathless could come and go, but it is off to a solid start.

If the Spanish drama sustains this level of success for an extended period then Netflix will all but have to greenlight the series for a Season 2.

And it is not as though the show's story has run dry after only eight episodes. Typically, medical dramas lend themselves well to long-term storytelling (as seen with major TV hits like Grey's Anatomy).

Breathless is now streaming on Netflix.