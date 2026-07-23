The Batman: Part 2 is officially hiding a major Nightwing Easter egg. Moviegoers haven't seen any of the four Robins on the big screen since Batman & Robin hit theaters almost three decades ago. After Christopher Nolan and Zack Snyder passed on the chance to introduce Robin in their Batman projects, many are hopeful that the third time is the charm, and Matt Reeves will bring back Dick Grayson, aka the original Boy of Wonder, in The Batman: Part 2. Many will be aware that Grayson isn't destined to be Robin forever, whenever he shows up, as he would one day shed his Batman-shaped shadow to become Nightwing.

Eagle-eyed fans visiting the set of The Batman: Part 2 at the Queensway Tunnel in Liverpool, U.K., spotted a van bearing a Bludhaven Communications Inc. logo. Of course, Bludhaven is well known in DC as Gotham's neighboring city, but it is also famously home to Dick Grayson, better known as Nightwing.

Those familiar with DC Comics and Grayson's tale will be well aware that the Gotham-neighboring city is where the first Robin relocates to chart his own course away from Batman and become Nightwing. Despite initially traveling to Bludhaven to investigate a string of murders, it would eventually become his own city to save.

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Nightwing is one of DC's most popular superheroes, but fans are still waiting to see the graduated Boy of Wonder leaping into the light of the big screen. The on-set Easter egg follows insider Jeff Sneider's declaration on The Hot Mic podcast that he "would be surprised if we didn't see [Robin] by the end of the movie."

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While the chances are slim that Dick Grayson, let alone Nightwing, will appear in The Batman: Part 2, the sequel's Bludhaven Easter egg still has key implications. After all, Zoe Kravitz's Selina Kyle was off to Bludhaven at the end of The Batman, and she currently isn't expected to reprise Catwoman for Part 2.

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The Batman: Part 2 glides into theaters on February 18, 2028, from director Matt Reeves, with Robert Pattinson, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Charles Dance, and Bryan Tyree Henry expected to star.

When Will Nightwing Finally Appear on the Big Screen?

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While Robert Pattinson is adamant that Robin would be a "really fun addition" to The Batman: Part 2, there are currently no signs that Dick Grayson, or any Boy of Wonder, will appear. The same will likely be true for The Batman: Part 3, leaving it up to James Gunn's DCU to propel the narrative toward Nightwing.

DC Studios is underway on a script for The Brave and the Bold, the DCU Batman reboot that will enter the Dark Knight's story far into his career, when Damian Wayne is preparing to become the Boy of Wonder. But The Brave and the Bold will also introduce "other members of the extended Bat-Family," elevating the chances that Nightwing will finally come to the big screen in the undated flick.

Depending on whether the DCU's Teen Titans movie is still moving forward under Supergirl scribe Ana Nogueira, that may also have room to feature Nightwing. Interestingly, the only live-action Nightwing was seen on Titans, as played by Brenton Thwaites, so it may be fitting if the Bludhaven superhero made his long-awaited return on the youthful team's next iteration.

It's worth noting that DC Studios does have a Dick Grayson-centered movie in the works, albeit as an animated flick, that will share the 2028 release calendar with The Batman: Part 2. The Elseworlds extravaganza unites Grayson with Jason Todd on the streets of Gotham in a unique animated affair from Swaybox Studios.

Concerns have been rising that The Brave and the Bold may never see the light of day, as it has been stuck in the scripting stage for three years now. Then again, DC Studios may simply be taking its time preparing its own Caped Crusader, since the movie can't be released before February 2028's The Batman 2.