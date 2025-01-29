Here's When The Agency Season 2 Release Is Now Expected

The Agency Season 2 is on track for release, but the exact date has not yet been revealed.

The streaming Paramount+ thriller stars Michael Fassbender as Brandon Colby, a CIA agent stationed in London who is pulled out of undercover life as a past romantic flame enters the picture and risks his mission.

About midway through Season 1, a second batch of episodes was greenlit by the streamer to capitalize on the show's generally favorable reviews and positive audience feedback.

The Agency Season 2 Details Disclosed

The Agency

Comments after The Agency's Season 1 finale may hint at when Season 2 will be released.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the Season 1 finale, series creators Jez and John-Henry Butterworth teased they are "in the thick of writing Season 2:"

"We’re already into the thick of writing Season 2, and it’s absolutely been informed by the talents and the magic that we’ve been presented with in Season 1."

Hinting at where Season 2 will go, they brought up the introduction of a new character seen at the end of the first season, Daniela (played by Saura Lightfoot-Leon, who recently starred in Netflix's American Primeval):

"She’s a really interesting character. Saura, the actress who’s playing her, is superb, an enormously talented young actor and the part has kind of been grown around that bit of casting."

"It just seems ridiculous when you think about it," the pair of creatives joked, pointing to names like Michael Fassbender, Richard Gere, and Jeffrey Wright as actors they cannot believe they are writing scenes for:

"It’s great fun, isn’t it, when somebody does it better than you imagined? And by the way, this is happening across the board. We are spoiled by our fellow storytellers. It just seems ridiculous when you think about it. You’re writing scenes for Jeffrey Wright, you’re writing scenes for Richard Gere, you’re writing scenes for Jodie and she’s bringing stuff to it that is so much greater than we imagined. We’ve had that experience before, but I don’t think to this intense and concentrated across-the-board degree. Sometimes, if you’re writing a film, you encounter that. But you never get the chance to revisit it."

This mention of being "in the thick" of putting together Season 2 is the first indication of where the series stands in pre-production, as it was only greenlit in early December 2024.

When Will The Agency Season 2 Be Released?

With the word that writing is actively happening for The Agency Season 2, fans will surely start to look to when the new series will be released.

If the writing is fairly far along, there is a chance that the series will start filming within the next few months.

Season 1 started filming in March 2024 (per the Cinemaholic) and was still in production in late August 2024. While an exact wrap date has not been specified for the series' first batch of episodes, the show did debut three months later on November 29, 2024.

If Season 2 follows a similar filming-to-release pipeline (and filming begins in the next couple of months), a Season 2 release date before the end of 2025 could happen.

It even seems possible that it could hit a similar window to Season 1, arriving on Paramount+ sometime in October or November.

However, with other big-name series like the upcoming fourth season of Jeremy Renner's Mayor of Kingstown supposedly set to arrive around the same time (read more about when Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 will be released here), The Agency may need to jockey for position on Paramount+'s packed release slate.

The Agency is streaming on Paramount+.