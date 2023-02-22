Tessa Thompson Says Kang Would Lose to Valkyrie

In a new interview, Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) argued that her character could defeat Kang the Conqueror, the MCU's newest big bad.

Thompson and Jonathan Majors, who plays Kang, will be co-starring in the upcoming third Creed film, alongside fellow MCU actor Michael B. Jordan (Killmonger).

While Majors was most recently seen in the MCU in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, and Thompson in Thor: Love and Thunder, both recent MCU additions, the two characters have not yet been seen on screen in the same film.

The pair meeting would not be an impossible prospect, as Kang is a major player in Loki, and Valkyrie is known as an ally to the titular character's brother, Thor.

Could Valkyrie Take On Kang?

Marvel

In a new interview on BIG SCREEN LITTLE SCREEN about Creed 3, Tessa Thompson shared that she believes her character could beat Kang (played by Jonathan Majors) in a fight.

Thompson said that if a chance ever came up for Valkyrie to "take [Kang] out," she "believe[s] [Valkyrie] could:"

Interviewer: "Now, considering the skills and, you know, what you learned from playing Valkyrie in previous movies, at any point in this film did you want to — how hard was it not to take out Damian (in 'Creed 3') and show them how it’s done. Is there going to be a director’s cut at the end of this?" Thompson: "No… I know also because he’s Kang in the MCU, so I don’t know if there’ll be a crossover at some point, and I actually have my chance to take him out. I believe [Valkyrie] could."

This is not the first time Thompson spoke of MCU characters she would like to appear with, either for the first time or again, having told Cinepop that she wants to see Valkyrie fighting alongside Hulk and "anyone from Wakanda:"

"Well, I really miss Mark Ruffalo and I really miss Banner and Hulk so I think he’d be my number one pick. And then really anyone from Wakanda. I would love to be able to fight alongside any of the incredible Wakandans, particularly all the incredible female warriors. I think Valkyrie would really relate to them. In our film we have Toothngasher and Toothgrinder, two new intergalactic goats. And they would have to be with me and of course Miek would have to be with me. Now I think the Wakandans are the only great fighters in this bunch, but I think we would do okay."

Valkyrie vs. Kang

Thompson's argument that Valkyrie could beat Kang in a fight holds some weight, as Valkyrie is an incredibly powerful fighter.

Valkyrie is capable with a weapon, be it a blade, spear, or even Zeus's Thunderbolt. Plus, She has Asgardian physiology, making her stronger, faster, more durable, and a quicker heal than any human. Her comics counterpart has other powers to boot that would help, ones fans don't know if she posses in the films. Besides, she's a King, she is powerful in her own right.

Kang, though, is not an easy foe to beat, as demonstrated in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Even without his time-based abilities, Kang is a strong and capable fighter in his own right.

It would likely be a close one, but with the training and passion Valkyrie demonstrates, she would stand a chance against the newest MCU threat. But, as is often the case in the MCU, she would probably fare even better if working with a team.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is currently playing in theaters.