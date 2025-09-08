HBO Max is no stranger to powerhouse shows with powerhouse casts, and their latest offering, Task, a crime drama set in Philadelphia, gives us no shortage of that.

Created by Brad Ingelsby, the writer and producer of HBO’s Mare of Easttown, another gritty crime drama also set in Philadelphia, Task follows Tom (Mark Ruffalo), a recently widowed FBI agent who is assigned a task force to deal with a string of violent drug house robberies. However, it turns out that the man behind the robberies is Robbie (Tom Pelphrey), a family man who would be the last person anyone would suspect. Task reminds us that the difficulties of life can push anybody to places they never expected to go.

“There's a lot to do with grief in this show and processing grief,” says star Owen Teague (who plays Peaches). “I hope people find some comfort in watching characters deal with things that they lie awake about.”

The Direct was able to speak with Teagues at the red carpet premiere in New York City, alongside Tom Pelphrey, Margarita Levieva (Eryn), Mickey Sumner (Shelley Driscoll), Raúl Castillo (Cliff), and Stephanie Kurtzuba (Donna), as well as composer Dan Deacon and EP/Director Jeremiah Zagar.

Task Cast Talks Grief and Approaching Their Roles

“We All Want To Be Affected By It.”

The Direct: "What do you hope people take away from watching a show like Task?"

Owen Teague: I hope people—there's a lot to do with grief in the show and processing grief. I hope people find some comfort in watching characters deal with the things that they lie awake about.

Margarita Levieva: I'm just really excited for them to see it from beginning to end. I know people's attention spans are short these days, and a lot of times someone will watch an episode and be done with it. And I just really hope that they are intrigued by the story enough to stick with it because I feel like this is really one of those that has such an important and intense arc.

Stephanie Kurtzuba: Ultimately, I just think the thing that really moved me about the piece as I was reading it was the humanity of it. No matter if the people seem like people you would easily dismiss because of the way they look, or the world that they live in, or the people that you would value because of the world that they live in. All of those ideas sort of are challenged a little bit. And at the end of the day, it's about finding humanity in other people. If they look like you or don't look like you or talk like you or choose the same choices you've made, there's still a validity to their existence and a value.”

Mickey Sumner: That none of us are perfect, but everyone deserves to be loved. Except for some people (laughs).

Jeremiah Zagar: Well, I think the joy of storytelling is that we can empathize with other people's grief and pain. And we're not alone in that. I love stories about grief and pain because they make me realize that this world is not like an Instagram photo. It's something much deeper and more potent and powerful. And I think that's the transcendent quality of film and the magic of HBO because it's a place where they still tell those stories where a lot of other people aren't.

The Direct: "Was there anything difficult about getting into the headspace of these characters?"

Tom Pelphrey: Everything helped. This was a top-notch team in every respect. It’s always difficult in a good way. It's always a challenge in a fun way. You know, it never feels like work, that's for sure. But it's really important to get it right. So, it's difficult and challenging in a good way. There's a lot of hours on that accent. I'll tell you that.

The Direct: "What was it like getting to know [Tom Pelphrey] and getting to work with him and kind of feeling comfortable enough to have those kinds of moments together?"

Raúl Castillo: It was a trip because Tom and I, from the moment we met at sanitation worker training in rural Pennsylvania, preparing for our roles—Jeremiah Zagar, our incredible director, a dear friend of mine who I've collaborated with twice before, he's such a proponent of rehearsal time. Not just like rehearsing lines, but spending time together, breaking bread, sharing meals. Going out and around Philadelphia and spending time together. So, Tom made it so easy for me, honestly. I mean, from the day we met, it felt like we had known each other for years, and there was just a shorthand that you can't fake. You really can't. And I thankfully never had to. He's one of my best friends now. I feel like he made it such a joy to come to work.

The Direct: "What were your influences for the score?"

Dan Deacon: We talked a lot about American minimalists like Steve Reich and Terry Riley and Meredith Monk. And that was, I think, our early launch pad and where we were nerding out as friends being like, ‘Oh, what if we did this?’

All conversations with the stars of Task can be seen below:

