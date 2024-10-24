Is a New Tales from the Crypt Releasing In 2024 on Max? Speculation Explained

It's been almost 30 years since the last episode of HBO's Tales from the Crypt aired, but speculation is rife that the series is being resurrected.

Tales from the Crypt was a horror anthology adaptation of the EC comics series created by William Gaines.

It aired 93 episodes between 1989 and 1996, and featured a variety of notable guest stars, with everyone from Beetlejuice Beetlejuice cast member Catherine O'Hara to The Terminator's Arnold Schwarzenegger appearing.

The series also successfully spawned a number of spin-off films including Tales From the Crypt Presents: Demon Knight and Tales from the Crypt: Bordello of Blood, as well as an animated series, Tales from the Cryptkeeper.

Is A 2024 Tales from the Crypt Reboot Real?

An online post has been gaining traction amongst fans with its claims that a new Tales from the Crypt series is releasing in 2024.

The viral Facebook post claims that the new Tales from the Crypt series will see the return of the Crypt Keeper in 10 "bone-chilling episodes:"

"'TALES FROM THE CRYPT' RETURNS!!!! Get ready for spine-chilling terror with 'Tales From The Crypt,' streaming on MAX from October 25th, 2024. The Crypt Keeper returns with 10 bone-chilling episodes, each one delivering a new horrifying tale that will haunt your nightmares. Brace yourself for dark twists and gory surprises as this series creeps back from the grave to take you on a terrifying journey into the macabre."

The post has struck a chord with nostalgic fans who are eager to return to the series they watched in their youth.

However, viewers shouldn't get too excited as the post is fake and there is no new Tales from the Crypt series releasing in October 2024.

There are a few things that identify the post as fake, but the main one is that it includes no verifiable source of information, and it also claims the alleged series will be released on October 25, 2024.

There has been no confirmation, casting, trailers, or marketing done for the supposed new Tales from the Crypt series so it would be impossible for it to release before the end of 2024, let alone the end of this week.

Will Tales from the Crypt Ever Be Revived?

While many fans have been hoping for a Tales from the Crypt reboot over the decades, it's not for a lack of trying.

In 2011, original Tales from the Crypt producer Gil Adler and Eureka co-creator Andrew Crosby attempted to revive the classic series in a serialized format, rather than in its original anthology style. However, the series never eventuated.

Then, in 2016, horror maestro M. Night Shyamalan (director of 2024's Trap movie) was attached to develop new Tales from the Crypt content for TNT. However, the revival was shot down once again after it got weighed down by several messy licensing rights issues.

The rights to Tales from the Crypt reverted back to EC Comics whose owner, William Gaines, has since passed away. This means the rights would have reverted to his estate.

Additionally, the rights to the Cryptkeeper character as seen in the HBO series belong to different set of owners, making the possibility of reviving the TV series in the same way as the original even trickier as there are multiple stakeholders to deal with.