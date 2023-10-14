2025 Superman Movie: New Photo Sparks Fortress of Solitude Theories

With filming on Superman: Legacy presumably kicking off in the spring of 2024, new images posted by the film’s VFX supervisor got fans thinking about the Fortress of Solitude.

The Fortress of Solitude is Superman’s secret headquarters. It’s usually located in the snowy tundras of the Arctic and is more or less Clark Kent’s version of the Batcave.

In many interpretations of the Fortress, such as in The CW’s Supergirl, it also houses a great deal of objects and technology from other planets, which Kal-El keeps under lock and key to avoid endangering Earth.

Superman: Legacy’s Fortress of Solitude?

According to multiple social media posts, James Gunn and Superman: Legacy VFX supervisor Stephane Ceretti recently took a trip to Norway.

The photos that were shared by Ceretti (via homeofdcu on X) and Gunn (also via homeofdcu) gave way to speculation from fans that the location they were visiting could potentially be used for the Fortress of Solitude, given the snowy surroundings.

Considering that Legacy is slated to begin filming next spring, it would make some sense that the crew would be doing location scouting at this time.

Additionally, Gunn mentioned on Threads that the movie would be shot both on soundstages and in various locations around the globe:

“No no shooting on soundstages in Atlanta - rest of film in places all over the world.”

What Role Could the Fortress Play in Legacy?

Assuming that the Fortress of Solitude actually does make an appearance in Superman: Legacy, what kind of impact could its inclusion have on the plot?

For starters, it would make a ton of sense for the Fortress to already be an established thing in the DCU. Legacy doesn’t focus on a rookie Supes, learning his powers and going through his origin.

Instead, he’s an already-established hero. So, it seems logical for the Fortress of Solitude to be sitting out in the Arctic when the film opens.

Maybe Clark needs to use the Fortress’ computer to research info on the movie’s villain? Maybe there’s a crucial piece of tech being kept there that Superman needs? Or perhaps, as a show of trust, he brings Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane to his HQ so she can learn about his Kryptonian history?

And on the topic of location scouting, it will be interesting to see if any major U.S. cities are used to stand in for Metropolis in the DCU. Christopher Nolan’s Batman movies famously utilized Chicago for Gotham, and several Chicago landmarks were, in fact, noticeable in the trilogy.

DC Studios’ Superman: Legacy flies into theaters on July 11, 2025.