Henry Cavill Reacts to Misleading Superman Comic-Con Reports

Earlier this year, Henry Cavill was rumored to be making an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2022 during Warner Bros. big panel, but he never showed. Now, Cavil is setting the record straight about the ordeal.

The possibility was first reported by Deadline, which claimed there was "buzz that Henry Cavill [would be putting] in a surprise appearance" at the famous convention.

After SDCC came and went without a sighting of Henry Cavill, some fans became displeased. Some branded Deadline's report as an outright lie, while others thought Warner Bros. may have forgotten to show the character altogether.

For many, this seemed to lessen the chances of the star appearing at the end of Dwayne Johnson's recently released Black Adam. However, the movie did something that SDCC could not: it brought Henry Cavill back into the fold.

Now, in a new interview, the star himself commented on the many expectations held by fans across the world.

Henry Cavill Addresses Previously Rumored Comic-Con Appearance

DC

In an interview with BBC Radio 1, Henry Cavill addressed rumors that he was once originally going to make an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year.

The star recalled how he had people asking him if he was going to be going to SDCC, which he always denied. In the end, he obviously never showed up, something that clearly "disappointed" people—though Cavill knew "patience" would pay off:

“Yeah, there was a lot… Because all the rumors were coming out and obviously I was working and had a lot of people going, ‘So, are you going to Comic-Con?’ I was like, ‘No. No, I’m not.’ They’re like, ‘Ah, but you are, aren’t you?’ And I was like, ‘No, really. I’m not. I’m not.’ And then, obviously having the other secret in the back of my head and I was like, ‘I’m just gonna have to ride this one out and see what happens.’ Then obviously, everyone was so disappointed and I just thought, ‘Okay, they’re just… Patience. Patience. It will come.’"

Will Henry Cavil Be at Comic-Con Next Year?

Understandably, it's become difficult for many to believe actors at their word. Actors hiding secrets is nothing new; Andrew Garfield's recent denial of being in Spider-Man: No Way Home really cemented mistrust in audiences' minds—though he obviously had to deny everything he did due to contracts.

However, in this instance, it doesn't matter if Henry Cavill was originally going to appear at SDCC or not—everyone now knows he's back as Superman.

In a previously released video from Cavill, it was clear that he was excited to finally be back as Superman. But when should fans expect to see him again?

Well, the two obvious choices are Black Adam 2 or Man of Steel 2—though it's unclear when either of those might land. He could also show up in cameos across The Flash or Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

As for when the star might make it back to SDCC, next year's convention might be a good guess. This will likely be when James Gunn and Peter Safran's plan for DCU is revealed, plans that will almost certainly include some adventures with Cavill's Superman.

Black Adam is now playing in theaters worldwide.