James Gunn Just Debunked A Superman 2025 Fan Theory About A Major Fight Scene

James Gunn just shot down a popular theory about Superman (2025), and it all stemmed from a toy ad. Earlier this week, Gunn shared a look at the new Superman vs. Kaiju Battle Pack, part of the upcoming toyline tied directly to a major battle from the film.

The pack includes figures for Superman and the Justice Gang—Hawkgirl, Mr. Terrific, Green Lantern (sold separately)—and a monstrous Kaiju towering over the heroes. It’s a fun ad that hearkens back to the Nickelodeon commercial days—slime included.

Naturally, fans began speculating in the comments about the monster’s fate, and more specifically, whether Superman would be the one to take it down. One fan asked Gunn directly: “So… Superman is going to kill the Kaiju?”

Gunn’s response? “Not actual footage from the film.”

The reply doesn’t confirm or deny anything outright, but it’s clear Gunn is nudging fans away from assuming the toy reflects a major plot point. No one will know until the film's release on July 11, 2025.

Watch the full "Superman vs. Kaiju Battle Pack" ad here:

What’s Going on With the Kaiju?

The Kaiju, one of seven major villains in the film, has already made brief appearances in both trailers for Superman. One standout shot shows a Godzilla-style foot about to crush a woman, before Superman swoops in for the save. Another moment shows the creature breathing fire, and we even get a glimpse of Superman flying in for a full-force punch.

But the new toyline suggests there’s more to this monster than meets the eye.

In addition to the main Kaiju figure, other toys introduce smaller evolutions: one named Baby Joey, which looks more like a wide-eyed mascot than a villain, and a mid-tier version called Baby Kaiju. It’s clear this creature isn’t just a random beast. It might be a misunderstood or manipulated force, especially considering James Gunn’s love for quirky, emotionally complex monsters.

McFarlane Toys

Serious Groot vibes here. These toys indicate one complete evolution from Baby Joey to Kaiju. That, or Mama Kaiju wants Baby Joey back. Of course, this is all speculation.

Given that evolution, it wouldn’t be surprising if this Kaiju is less of a villain and more of a pawn, possibly used by Lex Luthor or another big bad to create chaos in Metropolis while distracting Superman and his allies.

Will the Kaiju Die in the Movie?

That’s the million-dollar question, and Gunn’s reply isn’t a definitive no. What’s muddying the waters even more is a gruesome feature included in the toy itself: you can fill the Kaiju with slime and simulate an “exploding guts” moment by smashing the figures into it.

McFarlane Toys

It’s either just a fun toy gimmick... or a giant spoiler for an intense battle sequence in the film.

Still, if Gunn is to be believed, this scene may not play out the way the toy suggests. In fact, Superman may spare the creature once he realizes it’s being manipulated, perhaps even bonding with it in classic comic book fashion.

Regardless of the Kaiju’s fate (check out The Direct's original thoughts here), this team-up moment appears to be a major action beat in the film. Superman, Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, and Mr. Terrific all working together to stop a larger-than-life threat? Sounds like the kind of cinematic battle that defines team dynamics early in a new universe.

Besides, we already know the Justice Gang's fate, right?