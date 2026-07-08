New 'Superman 2' Photo Teases Return of 1 Key 'Suicide Squad' Actor

A new Superman 2 photo has surfaced online, teasing the return of a popular DCEU actor whose character died in the defunct universe. The sequel, officially titled Man of Tomorrow, is filming in Atlanta with one of the largest casts in the new DC Universe. James Gunn likes to work with actors he already knows, and this latest image suggests he may be doing it again.

The photo came from Mikaela Hoover, who plays Daily Planet reporter Cat Grant in the DCU. A mirror selfie she shared on Instagram shows her next to returning Mister Terrific actor Edi Gathegi, with Flula Borg standing just behind the pair. Borg played Javelin in Gunn’s 2021 DCEU film The Suicide Squad, a villain who died early in the film, gunned down on the beach at Corto Maltese.

Mikaela Hoover

Borg’s presence caught the most attention, given that the DC character he played years ago is dead. The photo also featured Paolo Mascitti, the trainer who worked with the Superman cast and shaped David Corenswet’s physique for the first film. Gunn brought Mascitti on board after admiring his earlier work with Borg, whom he trained for The Suicide Squad.

Mikaela Hoover

A gym photo of Borg with Mascitti and a few Man of Tomorrow cast members indicates he could be playing some role in the action flick. Borg was one of the many actors who publicly expressed their unfiltered excitement when Gunn was announced as the new co-CEO of DC Studios back in 2022, so he would undoubtedly jump at the opportunity to work with Gunn again.

DC Studios has not confirmed that Borg is part of Man of Tomorrow, but the image arrives at an interesting moment, with the cast deep in preparation in Atlanta. Man of Tomorrow is the fourth DCU film and a follow-up to last year’s Superman. The plot forces Corenswet’s hero and Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor into an uneasy alliance against the alien menace Brainiac, played by Lars Eidinger. The film reaches theaters on July 9, 2027.

What Role Could Flula Borg Be Playing in Man of Tomorrow?

DC

If Borg does end up in the movie, the part almost certainly won’t be a large one. Man of Tomorrow is already crowded with major characters who each need their moment on screen. Corenswet’s Superman, Hoult’s Lex Luthor, and Eidinger’s Brainiac are the focus of the story. Then there's Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane, Gathegi’s Mister Terrific, Isabela Merced’s Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner, Aaron Pierre’s Green Lantern, and Milly Alcock’s Supergirl, who all want screen time too.

A role for Borg wouldn't be much of a surprise, given that Gunn loves to work with people he has a relationship with. He recently brought in Matthew Lillard, who played Shaggy in the Scooby-Doo movies Gunn wrote. John Cena’s Peacemaker also transitioned from the DCEU to the DCU, one of the very few characters Gunn kept through the reboot. Borg's situation would be quite similar since he worked with Gunn on that film, too. Also, the director already gave him a small bartender role in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special over on the Marvel side, hence a reunion wouldn’t be the strangest thing.

Unlike John Cena's situation, Borg's character, Javelin, is dead, making a resurrection highly unlikely. Moreover, Javelin is a very obscure character, and it's hard to see how he'd fit in a film like this. If Borg joins the sequel, Gunn will almost certainly cast him in a fresh role. For now, his involvement remains unconfirmed, leaving fans with few clues about who he might portray. Regardless, Borg is a fantastic actor who is bound to make a memorable impact on Man of Tomorrow, no matter the size of his role.