Super Mario Galaxy Movie Leak Unveils Peach’s Major Redesign

New images have surfaced online, showing off Princess Peach's redesign for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. After being introduced to audiences back in the first animated Mario film, Anya Taylor-Joy's protector of the Mushroom Kingdom is back for the new movie, as she and her koopa-stomping pals head to the cosmos to save the entire Nintendo galaxy.

Thus far, fans have not seen too much of the good princess in the upcoming sequel. Instead, much of the focus has been on Chris Pratt's Mario, Charlie Day's Luigi, and new characters like Bowser Jr. and Princess Rosalina. But Peach will get her day, especially seeing as Illumination appears to have leveled up the character for the 2026 blockbuster.

Several new The Super Mario Galaxy Movie character renders revealed a major redesign for Princess Peach as part of the new movie. These images come by way of a new Old Spice brand tie-in with the upcoming film (via @Minions_Fanboy on X), showing Peach on a bottle of soap with several new details that differ from how she appeared in the 2022 original.

Old Spice

This new version of the character features more green in her eyes than the traditional blue, a frillier dress with floral accents along the bodice, and her iconic parasol.

Old Spice

Most of these changes are relatively minor; however, the addition of her parasol is a big deal. Peach's pink umbrella has been a tenet of the character for years. The accessory dates back to Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars and has appeared in other Mario titles, including Super Mario Sunshine, Super Mario 3D Land, and the Super Smash Bros. games.

Illumination Entertainment

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will see Peach, Mario, and co. as they are forced to chase after the devious Bowser Jr. Anya Taylor-Joy will return to voice the Peach character, along with fellow returning voice actors from the first film, Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Jack Black, and Keegan-Michael Key.

The upcoming film from Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment triple-jumps into theaters on April 3.

Princess Peach's Role in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Explained

The movie of Princess Peach has stepped outside the typical portrayal of the character in the games. One of the focuses of the first movie was to dispel her usual damsel-in-distress archetype and give her a more active role in the story. This resulted in a highly capable (perhaps even more capable than Mario himself) take on the Princess of the Mushroom Kingdom.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (at least early on) appears to take this even further. The first trailer for the new movie showed Peach traversing the galaxy with her trusted right-hand man, Toad. However, she was notably without either Mario or Luigi.

While Peach was much more empowered in the first Mario film, she was still attached to Chris Pratt's mustachioed hero at the hip. Maybe the upcoming sequel will go even further with breaking the mold for the iconic video game personality, giving her her own adventure outside of the Mario Bros. themselves.

Peach and Toad could be on their own plane of action, separate from Mario and Luigi, helping push the new film's central plot forward while the Mario Bros. do the same thing elsewhere.