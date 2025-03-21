Chloe Fineman had to act out one crazy scenario in her new film Summer of 69 that she never thought she'd run into.

Summer of 69 follows Same Morelos' Abby Flores, a high schooler who decides to hire a stripper (Chloe Fineman's Santa Monica) in order to figure out how to impress her big crush (Matt Cornett's Max Warner).

The Direct spoke with the cast and filmmakers of the movie at SXSW on the red carpet, which included Chloe Fineman, Sam Morelos, Jillian Bell (Director), Matt Cornett, Lucas Carter (Producer), Matt Skiena (Producer), and Maria Rusche (Cinematographer).

Chloe Fineman : Gosh, I think, like, authentically reacting to jizz in like a horror movie context. There was a female ejaculate horror thing, I'm sorry to say this to you, and like trying to, like, earnestly be like—that was a challenge.

Chloe Fineman: Oh yeah. I mean, I come from a pretty unfiltered family, so I'd say I got a lot of really unhinged fatherly advice growing up. And there wasn't a lot of— I was, like, lucky not to have shame. I just remember my dad one time being like, Oh, she has a clitoris, which is crazy, but I think that kind of drew me to this movie. And, yeah, I just think it's really important.

Sam Morelos: I mean, I think that what's beautiful about being a human being is that we're all so different and that everyone has their own take, like everyone has a different vantage point on life, so it's cool to get it from a different vantage point. So then now you're like this well-rounded person.

Jillian Bell: Because to me, some of the best advice I've ever taken is from the most random people that I've never seen again in my life. I don't know if you have this where someone will give you a certain message in your life, and you'll hear it 20 times, but the 21st time by someone who's like at a Barnes and Noble with you [and] just happens to mention and it just clicks. I just always think it's important to stay open.

Matt Cornett: I think for me, a big thing is the fact that everybody has their own life experiences, right? And everybody moves through life differently. And I think it's really important to take advice from unexpected people or strangers because they may have experienced something growing up that is either similar to what you experienced or something very different, and getting different perspectives around everything, I think, is incredibly important and just helps understand different perspectives in different worlds and people's lives and cultures, and I think it's just really important to understand those perspectives.

Lucas Carter: For me, the thing that I think is most important about this movie is really learning yourself and realizing that you don't have to conform to what other people might want you to be to pull the attention of others.

I think really living in who you are and accepting who you are, and loving who you are is so important. And I think that's the story with Abby, that she's just, she's trying all these different things to get with this guy, and he really just likes her for who she is, and the nerdy little thing she does, and the video games she plays and all of that.

Matt Skiena: I think in life, you have to be open to it because life is not predictable and linear, and you have to absorb what you can when you can. And sometimes you get advice in the right moment. Sometimes, you get it when you're not even looking for it, but the right thing happens.

And so I think there's a serendipity to that. I mean, in the movie, she needs a certain type of guidance, and it wouldn't have been a movie if the character she meets didn't have the exact type of guidance... [There's] a lot to be learned by just being open to experiences and what you can learn from everybody in life.

Maria Rusche: I mean, I think it's a really interesting moment where we don't have a lot of connections with people in real life, and we have more connections with people online.

And I think that this is a moment where Abby, our main character, is really in need of some guidance, and it's somebody that she meets in real life. And I think that connection is really special because it's like something that you feel when you meet somebody. So that was definitely something that drew me to it.