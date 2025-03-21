Chloe Fineman had to act out one crazy scenario in her new film Summer of 69 that she never thought she'd run into.
Summer of 69 follows Same Morelos' Abby Flores, a high schooler who decides to hire a stripper (Chloe Fineman's Santa Monica) in order to figure out how to impress her big crush (Matt Cornett's Max Warner).
The Direct spoke with the cast and filmmakers of the movie at SXSW on the red carpet, which included Chloe Fineman, Sam Morelos, Jillian Bell (Director), Matt Cornett, Lucas Carter (Producer), Matt Skiena (Producer), and Maria Rusche (Cinematographer).
Chloe Fineman Did One Crazy Scene In Summer of 69
"Authentically Reacting..."
- The Direct: "What Is the biggest surprise challenge you came across doing [this film] that you just would have never expected that you'd have to run into one day?"
Chloe Fineman: Gosh, I think, like, authentically reacting to jizz in like a horror movie context. There was a female ejaculate horror thing, I'm sorry to say this to you, and like trying to, like, earnestly be like—that was a challenge.
The Cast of Summer 69 On Why It's Important to Take Advice From Unexpected Places
"Everyone Has a Different Vantage Point on Life..."
- The Direct: "The movie is about someone getting advice from an unexpected source. So, in your own words, can you talk about why it is so important to be open to advice from from unexpected places, but also just to strangers in general?"
Chloe Fineman: Oh yeah. I mean, I come from a pretty unfiltered family, so I'd say I got a lot of really unhinged fatherly advice growing up. And there wasn't a lot of— I was, like, lucky not to have shame. I just remember my dad one time being like, Oh, she has a clitoris, which is crazy, but I think that kind of drew me to this movie. And, yeah, I just think it's really important.
Sam Morelos: I mean, I think that what's beautiful about being a human being is that we're all so different and that everyone has their own take, like everyone has a different vantage point on life, so it's cool to get it from a different vantage point. So then now you're like this well-rounded person.
Jillian Bell: Because to me, some of the best advice I've ever taken is from the most random people that I've never seen again in my life. I don't know if you have this where someone will give you a certain message in your life, and you'll hear it 20 times, but the 21st time by someone who's like at a Barnes and Noble with you [and] just happens to mention and it just clicks. I just always think it's important to stay open.
Matt Cornett: I think for me, a big thing is the fact that everybody has their own life experiences, right? And everybody moves through life differently. And I think it's really important to take advice from unexpected people or strangers because they may have experienced something growing up that is either similar to what you experienced or something very different, and getting different perspectives around everything, I think, is incredibly important and just helps understand different perspectives in different worlds and people's lives and cultures, and I think it's just really important to understand those perspectives.
Lucas Carter: For me, the thing that I think is most important about this movie is really learning yourself and realizing that you don't have to conform to what other people might want you to be to pull the attention of others.
I think really living in who you are and accepting who you are, and loving who you are is so important. And I think that's the story with Abby, that she's just, she's trying all these different things to get with this guy, and he really just likes her for who she is, and the nerdy little thing she does, and the video games she plays and all of that.
Matt Skiena: I think in life, you have to be open to it because life is not predictable and linear, and you have to absorb what you can when you can. And sometimes you get advice in the right moment. Sometimes, you get it when you're not even looking for it, but the right thing happens.
And so I think there's a serendipity to that. I mean, in the movie, she needs a certain type of guidance, and it wouldn't have been a movie if the character she meets didn't have the exact type of guidance... [There's] a lot to be learned by just being open to experiences and what you can learn from everybody in life.
Maria Rusche: I mean, I think it's a really interesting moment where we don't have a lot of connections with people in real life, and we have more connections with people online.
And I think that this is a moment where Abby, our main character, is really in need of some guidance, and it's somebody that she meets in real life. And I think that connection is really special because it's like something that you feel when you meet somebody. So that was definitely something that drew me to it.
What's the Craziest Thing the Cast Has Done to Get Someone's Attention
The Cast and Filmmakers Have Done Some Wild Stuff
- The Direct: "Now the movie's also about someone trying to get the attention of a crush. What is the craziest thing you have ever done to get someone's attention?"
Chloe Fineman: I went to like a clown class once because this stand-up guy was related to clowning. That was pretty weird... I mean we had sex, but...
Sam Morelos: The craziest thing I've ever done. I mean, goodness, I've emailed them before, and like, confessed through email school email, like the school gave me an email address, and I found his school-given email address and emailed him...
I said immediately after my cousin hacked into my account and went through my yearbook and just chose anyone, and it was you... I think he, like, sent a laughing, crying emoji and then never spoke to me again.
Jillian Bell: I did call someone's parents once when I was in the back of a limo at prom to try to get us to hang out longer. So I pretended to be the person's mom to the limo driver who was just a few feet away, asking for us to be able to stay out longer. So that's a pretty weird thing that I did... It did work. We got to stay out longer.
Matt Cornett: I don't know if this is the craziest, this is just the first thing that pops into my head... This was a long time ago, but it was at a beach, and I was playing beach volleyball. There was this girl that showed up. It was a friend of a friend. And I was like, Oh, I really have to show off. Like, this girl's really cute. I gotta show off in my volleyball skills.
And I remember, the ball was set to me, and I, like, jumped up to swing so hard, and just, like, manpower, this swing. And I missed the ball completely. Swung so hard that I flipped around on my back, landed straight on my back, and turned my head, and I made eye contact with her as I was like, heaving for air because the wind was knocked out of me. So it was pretty embarrassing, but that's okay.
The full interviews can be viewed here:
Summer of 69 is expected to debut on Hulu in Summer.