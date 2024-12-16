Stranger Things Season 5 Reveals Official New Poster on Netflix

Fans are eagerly awaiting Stranger Things 5, and Netflix is preparing for its arrival by updating its banner art.

As Stranger Things enters Season 5, it has many burning questions to answer in its final episodes. The fourth season left Max's fate up in the air and opened a portal into the Upside Down right in the middle of Hawkins, meaning the main characters have a massive problem to solve in the next season.

Filming on Stranger Things 5 has been underway all year, and the Netflix series is finally readying to take its final bow in 2025.

Netflix Debuts New Stranger Things 5 Banners

Marketing for the new season of Stranger Things has yet to take off, but Netflix appears to be getting ready for 2025, which will be the year of Stranger Things 5.

The streamer uploaded new Stranger Things 5 banner art to the series' official homepage on the streamer.

Netflix

A new Stranger Things 5 poster and banner were also found in Netflix's media library.

Netflix

The art doesn't give much away in terms of design. It simply displays the Stranger Things text over a red "5," which matches the title treatment established in the first teaser for the fifth season.

Netflix

While it's not a confirmation, Netflix posting this new artwork seems to indicate that marketing for the new season is due to ramp up soon.

What To Expect From Stranger Things 5

Stranger Things 5 is the final season of the beloved sci-fi series, and it appears Netflix intends for its flagship show to go out in style.

Filming for Stranger Things 5 has been longer and more involved than any other season. Star Finn Wolfhard (who plays Mike) explained the filming process earlier in the year and how it was like "making eight movies." This suggests fans will have plenty of content to devour when the fifth season comes around.

Wolfhard's co-star Gaten Matarazzo teased The Direct that his character, Dustin, will be experiencing "intense grief" in the new season, particularly after losing his best friend, Eddie, to the forces of Vecna.

As 2025 approaches, so does Stranger Things 5's release date. Hopefully, that means more news from the series and a more definitive release date are forthcoming.

Stranger Things 5 is expected to release sometime in 2025.