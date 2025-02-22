Stranger Things Just Brought Back Eddie Ahead of Season 5's Release

Eddie Munson made his grand return to Stranger Things, but probably not in the way many fans would've hoped.

Joseph Quinn joined Stranger Things in 2022 as Eddie Munson, a metal-loving high school senior from Hawkins. His portrayal became a standout, with one particular scene, his heroic guitar solo, becoming iconic. Universal's Halloween Horror Nights 2023 featured an official poster inspired by this moment.

However, nearly three years since Season 4 hit Netflix, many fans wonder if Eddie could return somehow in Season 5, which is now officially targeting a Late 2025 release window.

Eddie's Return To Stranger Things Franchise

Stranger Things

Stranger Things x Dungeons & Dragons: The Rise of Hellfire #1, released on February 19, is a Season 4 prequel diving into Eddie Munson's rise as the Hellfire Club's leader.

This four-issue series promises to bring epic D&D moments, with cover art done by illustrator Magali Villeneuve (Magic: The Gathering):

Stranger Things x Dungeons & Dragons: The Rise of Hellfire

Set across two time periods (1985 and 1978), the comic explores Eddie's journey from a freshman discovering the world of Dungeons & Dragons to his eventual rise as the de facto leader of Hawkins High's Hellfire Club.

The first panel sets the scene at Hawkins High School on the first day of school in 1985. Some students view it as a place of learning that shapes their future, others see it as the peak of their lives, and some find it a harrowing experience.

Eddie is hinted to fall into the last category, but rather than resist, he has chosen to "embrace it:"

Stranger Things x Dungeons & Dragons: The Rise of Hellfire

As Eddie gears up for what he hopes to be his final year at Hawkins High, his optimism shines through Doug and Jeff's skepticism:

Stranger Things x Dungeons & Dragons: The Rise of Hellfire

In a familiar display of high school cruelty, Eddie witnesses yet another encounter with the same old bullying, showing how little has changed at Hawkins High:

Stranger Things x Dungeons & Dragons: The Rise of Hellfire

The upcoming issues hit shelves on the following dates: Issue No. 2 on March 26, Issue No. 3 on April 30, and Issue No. 4 on June 4.

As this is a supplemental prequel for Stranger Things fans, it offers little to no hints on whether Eddie could return in Season 5.

Could Eddie Return in Stranger Things 5?

Eddie's theoretical return to Stranger Things sparked widespread speculation about Season 5, with fans pointing to hints like the Episode 6 title "Escape from Camazotz." This references a bat god linked to death, which could symbolically connect to Eddie's death by demobats.

The idea of Eddie returning as a vampire, much like the D&D character Kas the Bloody-Handed, gained traction, especially considering his past associations with bats and sacrifice.

Season 5 episode titles, such as "The Crawl" (Episode 1), also invoke lyrics from "Master of Puppets," the song Eddie famously played during his final moments. This may hint at his return under Vecna's control.

Additionally, the "Sorcerer" label given to Eddie in the Stranger Things tie-in game further fuels theories of his comeback, perhaps as a powerful ally.

While Eddie's fate remains uncertain, the clues leave room for the possibility of his return, either alive or in some form of afterlife. Regardless, his coming back would raise the emotional stakes in the final season, particularly for Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), who was profoundly affected by Eddie's death.

Stranger Things Season 5 is expected to debut sometime in 2025.