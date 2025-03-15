This Stranger Things 5 Trailer Release Prediction Makes Perfect Sense

The long-awaited next season of Stranger Things is releasing in 2025, but fans have yet to see a trailer for Season 5. This first look at our return to Hawkins might be coming as soon as March 22nd, a date well known to Stranger Things fans that would make perfect sense to drop the first trailer for Stranger Things 5.

Thus far, fans have been taken behind the scenes in various promotional videos and had the Season 5 episode titles revealed, yet a proper trailer has evaded fans to this point.

The Stranger Things 5 Trailer Theory, And It's Soon

Netflix

Fans seem to think they have deduced a proper release prediction for the Stranger Things 5 trailer with a new viral theory centered on Noah Schnapp's Will Byers.

Being the Stranger Things kid ultimately kidnapped in Season 1, Will has always been secondary for many series fans compared to the primary group.

This has manifested in and out of the show as characters forget key information about Will, like his birthday. And that is where this particular theory comes into play.

A certain contingent of the Stranger Things faithful claims a logical release prediction for the Stranger Things Season 5 trailer is March 22, 2025 (aka Will Byer's birthday). The reason for thinking this is because Will's birthday has become an inside joke in the Stranger Things community.

Not only has Will's birthday come up several times in the series itself—the primary cast of teens forgot it on the day of the roller rink incident in Season 4—but series creators the Duffer Brothers have admitted in the past that even they have forgotten when the character was born.

In a 2022 interview with Screen Rant, the Duffers admitted, "We wrote his birthday six years ago… I don’t remember" when the character's birthday was:

Matt: "I think we’re gonna George Lucas it…" Ross: "It doesn’t make any narrative sense. We were talking about it yesterday, I think we’re gonna George Lucas it…" Matt: "We wrote his birthday six years ago… I don’t remember. I don’t sit down and rewatch my seasons. I don’t know the last time I saw Season 2."

Since that admission, the pair have made sure to celebrate the character's birthday online every year and (again) included it as a key part of the Season 4 story.

What better way to give Will's birthday significance than debuting the trailer for the show's fifth and final season on the day? This would be a perfect wink and nod to the fans who have fallen in love with Schnapps's character since his debut in Season 1.

During the show's run, Will built up a loyal fan base among a particular sector of the Stranger Things audience, constantly saying that the character had not received his due.

If Will is going to be as big a part of Season 5 as has been teased (with his potential feelings for Finn Wolfhard's Mike Wheeler potentially being explored), then releasing the first official look at Stranger Things 5 on his birthday makes a ton of sense.

What To Expect From the Stranger Things Season 5 Trailer

With Stranger Things Season 5 being touted as one of Netflix's biggest shows of 2025, the streamer will almost surely want to get the promotional ball rolling sooner rather than later.

That means a trailer for the long-awaited final season could drop at any moment. Season 4 saw its first proper trailer (outside of brief teases that came in the years before) roughly two months before its eventual debut.

Netflix could opt for a similar timeline for the Stranger Things 4 trailer, but it seems more likely that the streamer will want to kick things off sooner to make these final episodes feel like the event they have been bandied about as being.

As for what fans can look forward to in the first trailer, it may do a lot of looking to the past, setting the tone for the journey to come by honoring that which the characters have been on so far.

Beyond that, audiences could get brief glimpses at the intense action, with the first trailer serving more as a tonal piece than anything more plot-driven.

This could include looking at the terrifying Vecna as he seeks to take down Eleven, teasing Will's conflicted feelings toward his friend Mike, and tasting the devastation that is set to come.

Star Gaten Matarazzo hinted where Season 5 could go in a December 2024 conversation with The Direct, saying it has "a different vibe," so perhaps this first teaser could elaborate on that and show off how unique this new set of episodes will be.