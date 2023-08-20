Stranger Things star David Harbour may have revealed who the main characters will be in the fifth and final season of the Netflix TV series.

Season 5 of Stranger Things is on its way and will serve as the ending to one of Netflix's most popular shows.

The upcoming installment was scheduled to "start shooting in June" according to David Harbour. However, due to the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) strikes, production is currently delayed until the guilds and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) come to an agreement.

It was confirmed that Season 5 will consist of eight episodes, making it the shortest batch of episodes to date. It was also confirmed that despite that fact, the major members of the cast will be paid more money than ever before, with stars like Harbour and Winona Ryder reportedly making around $9.5 million each.

The Main Characters of Stranger Things Season 5

Netflix

In an interview that was recorded prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Stranger Things lead actor David Harbour was asked about the upcoming Season 5 of the show.

The actor revealed that, prior to the WGA strike, he was "sent scripts" for Season 5, and also teased that the Duffer Brothers "continue to outdo themselves:"

"Yeah, before this strike, we were sent scripts. They’re terrific, as per usual. They continue to outdo themselves, these currently on strike writers called the Duffer Brothers. Yeah, and it’s a hell of an undertaking too. I mean, the set pieces and the things in the scripts that we saw are bigger than anything we’ve done in the past."

Harbour also mentioned that Season 5 will pick up "somewhere after" the final scene from Season 4, and "that the world is a different place" than before:

"You gotta imagine where it starts after where Season 4 ended, when you watch us on that hill looking at the ash, and the smoke, fire– you know. And we’re gonna start somewhere after that. So, you gotta imagine that the world is a different place. And it’s great."

Since he was able to see the script, Harbour does have a bit of inside knowledge on where the show will end, and he particularly teased that it will close "in a bold, amazing way" and that the Duffer Brothers will "pay off" all of the "OG characters:"

"It’ll take a while to shoot, which will be tough, since we can’t get started yet. But, you know, it is what it is. I’m excited to go back. I’m excited to wrap it up in a bold, amazing way. I’m excited to really swing with this character, because you know that they’re gonna pay off these OG characters."

Continuing his previous statement, Harbour went a little deeper in discussing the payoffs for the show's major characters, saying that it will be done "in big ways" due to the fact that fans have been so attached to them for so long:

"They’re gonna pay them off in big ways, because they’ve lived with you for the past eight years."

In the interview, Harbour didn't just tease how big of roles the main characters will have - he also revealed who some of the main names are that will be paid off in those "big ways:"

1.) Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown)

Millie Bobby Brown

Eleven is really the main character of Stranger Things when all of the layers of the show are peeled back, and David Harbour mentioned her name as one of the characters that will be paid off "in [a] big way" in Season 5.

It was already established that Eleven is connected to the Upside Down in a major way and that she was the one who actually sent Vecna there. As heartbreaking as it would be, it wouldn't be surprising if she sacrificed herself to destroy the Upside Down, killing Vecna and all of the evil there, and saving Hawkins in the process.

2.) Hopper (David Harbour)

David Harbour

Harbour also threw his own character's name into the mix, and fans would love nothing more than to see Hopper get the ending he deserves.

Perhaps he and Joyce will finally get to sit down at the end of everything and live a happy life together, something they both will have earned by the end.

3.) Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder)

Winona Ryder

Joyce is another character that Harbour mentioned in his list of characters, and like Hopper, she deserves to not only play a big role in saving Hawkins and her family but also to settle down with Hopper.

The show began with Joyce never giving up on finding Will even when no one else believed her, and if her character is properly paid off, it will likely be to see that her son is finally happy and free from all danger.

4.) Will Byers (Noah Schnapp)

Noah Schnapp

It was already confirmed that Will is going to be the primary character in Season 5 of Stranger Things. The series began with him, and it only feels right for it to end with him as well.

Will has had to endure a lot since the debut episode of Season 1, but fans can expect him to play an extremely crucial role in finally ridding Hawkins of evil for good. Arguably nothing would feel better than seeing him beside his friends and family with a smile on his face.

5.) Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard)

Finn Wolfhard

Like Will, Mike has also had to go through a lot throughout the four current seasons of Stranger Things, and it's safe to say that his hardships aren't done yet.

If Eleven does in fact ultimately sacrifice herself to save everyone, Mike and Hopper will definitely take it the hardest. Seeing as how he was really her first friend, it's hard to imagine that he will truly be happy without her, but the final shot could very well showcase that he at least has his friends with him for good.

How Will Stranger Things End?

Netflix

It is important to note that although David Harbour listed five characters that will have a lot of the spotlight in Season 5, there are still many other characters that are just as important and will likely receive fitting ends.

If Eleven does destroy the Upside Down but doesn't make it out alive in the process, all of the characters will be greatly affected by losing her - that includes people that haven't yet been mentioned such as Max, Lucas, Steve, Jonathan, Dustin, and Nancy.

Most fans obviously would love to see all of the characters make it through to the end, but when it comes to Stranger Things, the Duffer Brothers have taught viewers that not everyone receives a happy ending.

It is safe to say that at least one other main character besides Eleven will be taken away from fans at the hands of Vecna. It is impossible to predict who it could be, but the most likely candidate is probably Steve.

Since he has had one of the more drastic changes in character throughout the show, nothing would be more fitting than for Steve to give himself up as the ultimate sacrifice, perhaps even to save Nancy from dying.

As far as Max and Lucas go, it would be a crime if they didn't end up on the path to staying together forever, and it would make for one of the most heartfelt moments in the entire series if Max completely healed and the first person she saw was Lucas.

Season 5 could potentially have one of the best endings to any TV show if it is done correctly. There are many different directions the Duffer Brothers could take when it comes to the final scenes, but at least David Harbour teased that fans will probably be happy.