Star Wars' Next Movie Gets Possible Title Announcement Update

A new report points to when fans of that galaxy far, far away should expect the title announcement for Lucasfilm's next Star Wars movie.

Currently, Lucasfilm has two untitled Star Wars films set to release on December 19, 2025, and December 17, 2027, with director Taika Waititi's and Ms. Marvel writer Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's respective films as the top candidates

Despite recent writer shakeups and ongoing uncertainty, it seems that Lucasfilm is staying on target to release its 2025 film and reveal its anticipated title.

When to Expect the Title of the Next Star Wars Movie

Star Wars

As reported by Variety, the title of the first Star Wars movie since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker, as well as additional details, is expected to be announced at Star Wars Celebration in April.

Since screenwriters Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson have left the project, reports now claim Peaky Blinders' Steven Knight will pen the film which is still being directed by Ms. Marvel's Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

The 2025 film will likely be announced at Star Wars Celebration's Lucasfilm Studios Showcase panel on Friday, April 7.

