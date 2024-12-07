Star Wars Just Canonized a Wild Michael Jackson Character In New Disney+ Show

Episode 2 of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew introduced a new character into Star Wars lore who was last seen on-screen with Michael Jackson.

Lucafilm's latest Disney+ series may be a new story, but it's also brimming with '80s references and throwbacks, including nods to the Disney Parks and a George Lucas project starring the King of Pop.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew's Michael Jackson Character Explained

Star Wars

While exploring a dangerous space pirate port in Skeleton Crew Episode 2, KB, played by Star Wars actress Kyriana Kratter, stops to pet an orange, winged cat-like creature in a cage.

This sweet moment was a dose of nostalgia for older audiences as multiple camera angles confirmed the creature was of the same species as Fuzzball, Michael Jackson's sidekick from the now-defunct Disney Park 3D show, Captain EO.

Star Wars

This 3D sci-fi fantasy attraction debuted in 1986 at both Walt Disney World's Epcot and Disneyland and followed Captain EO (Michael Jackson) and his spaceship's alien crew as they transformed evil into good through music and special powers.

Captain EO was a huge deal for the Disney Parks in that it offered two new Michael Jackson songs at the height of his fame and during the peak MTV era, along with 4D effects.

But that's not all. Captain EO was executively produced by George Lucas, which explains its sci-fi space stylings and alien creatures, as well as Lucasfilm's use of Fuzzball in Skeleton Crew.

The theme park film was also directed by The Godfather's Francis Ford Coppola, composed by Avatar and Titanic's James Horner, and starred Anjelica Huston.

By the time it was complete, the 17-minute film was the most expensive ever produced allegedly costing $1.76 million per minute.

Captain EO left the Disney Parks in 1998 but was brought back in 2010 to commemorate Michael Jackson's death. The last time the film was shown in a Disney Park was at Epcot in December 2015 (check out Disney World's official logo for Epcot's next new ride here).

Is Skeleton Crew a Captain EO Prequel?

While Fuzzball's Skeleton Crew cameo served as a perfect Lucasfilm and 1980s Easter Egg, some fans have speculated the Disney+ show itself may be a Captain EO reference.

Confirmation that Skeleton Crew's Neel isn't the same blue elephant-like species as Max Rebo's, an Ortolan, only fuels speculation that the fan-favorite character either is, or was inspired, by Captain EO's Hooter, a member of Jackson's crew from the film who also resembled a blue elephant.

Fans have also gone as far as to suggest that Ravi Cabot-Connors' Wim could be a young Captain EO, meaning Skeleton Crew may be a Captain EO prequel.

While that is unlikely, the similarities are intriguing and it will be interesting to see if the series finds other ways to reference the defunct show.

Regardless, the appearance of the hovering orange Fuzzball in Skeleton Crew's second episode technically makes the creature Star Wars canon, adding to the universe's ever-expanding compendium of creatures while also paying tribute to Lucafilm's long history with Disney.

New episodes of Skeleton Crew drop every Tuesday beginning on December 10 at 9 pm ET.