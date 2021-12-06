Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Teases Hilarious Scene With Andrew Garfield's Electro

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to bring back former Spider-Man villains to the MCU by unleashing the Multiverse. One of the villains that will make his triumphant Marvel return is Jamie Foxx's Electro, who was originally introduced in Andrew Garfield's The Amazing Spider-Man 2. The electrifying villain died in the Marc Webb-directed sequel, but marketing showed that he is back in full force.

Foxx's reported involvement first sparked speculation that No Way Home would revolve around the Multiverse. While Foxx backtracked about the reported casting, it still didn't stop Marvel fans from speculating how Electro would return in the MCU.

The film's second trailer eventually confirmed the actor's inclusion while also showcasing an Iron Man-related upgrade. The villain's exact role in No Way Home is still shrouded in secrecy, but it is widely expected that he will make Tom Holland's Peter Parker struggle throughout the movie.

Despite Electro's villainous nature, a new interview suggests that his comedic side will also be featured in the threequel.

Electro's Humor in No Way Home Teased

While promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home in London, Spider-Man star Tom Holland was interviewed by The Associated Press, via Twitter user @sebazzz, to discuss the different things to expect in the MCU threequel.

Holland teased that No Way Home will have "action sequences that will surpass any Spider-Man movie" fans have seen in the past. The MCU actor continued by pointing out that the film "feels very grounded," but it still maintains its "fantastical elements:"

"I mean something [fans] have never seen before, action sequences that will surpass any Spider-Man movie we've seen in the past. I think the stakes and the emotion...this film feels very grounded while also maintaining that fantastical element that superhero films have. And also, it's really fun."

Holland also claimed that the threequel is the "funniest" they've made, sharing that Jamie Foxx has "one of the funniest scenes in any Marvel movie:"

"I think it's the funniest one we've made. Jamie Foxx's [Electro] has one of the funniest scenes in any Marvel movie in this film and it's essentially taking the piss out of all superhero movies and I love it."

Electro is Still Funny in the MCU

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 featured a cartoonish depiction of Jamie Foxx's Max Dillon that later remained in his Electro form. For example, one of the silliest quotes of Electro from the Andrew Garfield-led sequel was the villain telling Spider-Man about lighting candles for his birthday:

"It's my birthday. Now it's time to light my candles."

Tom Holland's comment suggests that this Electro Variant will still be funny in his MCU reincarnation. Given the small amount of footage of Electro in No Way Home's marketing, it is unknown which scene Holland is pertaining to, but it may involve his Spider-Man.

There's a chance that a comedic exchange during Peter Parker and Electro's fight could happen, thus drawing laughs from the viewers. Electro could also likely mess up his strategy, leading to a humorous scene.

Meanwhile, Holland's remark about No Way Home being "grounded" could allude to Peter's personal stakes in the film, especially considering the rumor that he will likely lose some loved ones. Still, a Marvel movie wouldn't be complete without the "fantastical element" that the actor mentioned, and this could refer to the Multiverse aspect of the project.

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's rumored involvement in No Way Home has been the subject of discussion among Marvel fans. If this rumor is true, then it would fit Holland's claim that the threequel's action sequences "will surpass any Spider-Man movie" since all three Spider-Men are included in potentially the film's final battle.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to premiere in theaters on December 17, 2021.