Spider-Man's Michael Keaton Confirms More Vulture Scenes Left for Him to Film

Fans were shocked to see Michael Keaton appear at the end of the first trailer for Morbius, indicating that the film took place within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, Sony and the actor have been relatively quiet on clarifying his appearance in the film.

After being delayed for almost two years, Morbius is finally approaching its release, which means marketing for the film has slowly been ramping up with new featurettes and trailers for the latest addition to Sony's cinematic universe.

As for Keaton, it seems like he's not quite done yet with the Vulture.

Michael Keaton Returning as Vulture

In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Michael Keaton revealed that "I'm shooting tomorrow," and when Kimmel asked what he was shooting, Keaton said, "Some Vulture stuff."

Morbius or No Way Home?

Considering that Spider-Man: No Way Home is only a month away from being released in theaters, it'd be arguably absurd to think that Michael Keaton will be doing any additional filming for that threequel film. It's possible that Keaton could be filming some sort of post-credits scene for the film at the last minute, but it seems more than likely to be for reshoots of Morbius.

It's already been confirmed through both trailers that Keaton will be returning in Morbius, seemingly as an incarcerated Adrian Toomes from Spider-Man: Homecoming. However, his appearance in the trailers has baffled some fans about which universe Morbius actually belongs to, and even Keaton can't quite understand it.

Regardless of the nature of his role, fans will be able to see Michael Keaton in Morbius in theaters on January 28, 2022.