Spider-Man: Brand New Day Reveals Its 2nd Official Poster

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to be the 38th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Tom Holland’s fourth solo outing as Peter Parker. The film arrives in theaters on July 31, as part of Phase 6 of the MCU, and for some time, many fans felt like the highly anticipated Spider-Man return was not being promoted enough. However, all that has changed with the release of the film's first teaser, which packs an exciting number of villains.

The film’s marketing team has taken the promo a step further. A new promotional poster for Spider-Man: Brand New Day surfaced through the Sony Pictures Movie Lovers Sweepstakes, a contest running on Sony’s official website from January 21 through August 23, 2026. The image featured alongside film posters for GOAT, Insidious, and Breadwinner. It has since made the rounds on social media and is only the second official poster for the film, following an in-theater standee that circulated online back in August last year.

Sony Pictures

The new poster is minimalist by design. It features a shadowy outline of the Spider-Man symbol set against a deep red background. Unfortunately, it doesn’t feature any character poses, any villains, or notable hidden easter eggs many fans would hope for. Sparse as it is, the image still draws attention simply by existing, arriving when the film is several months from release.

Sony Pictures

In comparison to the first poster, that one was more intriguing. For fans who don’t recall, the first piece of official Brand New Day promotional art was a Spanish-language in-theater standee that surfaced on Reddit. It showed Peter Parker in his new red-and-blue suit, striking a classic Spider-Man pose and hanging upside down as he shot a web from his wrist.

Reddit

At least this one further confirmed the Spider-Man suit Peter Parker will rock in Brand New Day. There have been more intriguing posters in the past, especially the debut ones. The three previous MCU Spider-Man films each made a stronger first impression with their first posters.

Every First MCU Spider-Man Poster

For Spider-Man: Homecoming, Sony and Marvel’s first joint outing debuted a teaser poster that immediately set the tone for a different kind of Spidey film. It showed Peter Parker lying back in his Midtown School of Science and Technology jacket over his suit, relaxed, listening to music on a rooftop with the New York skyline behind him. The lighthearted image was pretty different from the darker, more brooding posters of previous Spider-Man films.

Marvel Studios

There's also the first poster for Spider-Man: Far From Home, which arrived alongside the film’s debut trailer in January 2019 and became something of a marketing moment in itself. It featured Spider-Man’s mask covered in travel stickers, including stops in New York, Prague, Berlin, London, Venice, and the Alps. It was a clever visual shorthand for the film’s premise, which involved Peter Parker on a school trip abroad, trying to leave superheroics behind.

Marvel Studios

The first official poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home took the poster game to a whole new level. Released in November 2021, ahead of the film’s December opening, it showed Holland’s Spidey surrounded by Doctor Octopus’s mechanical tentacles, with the Green Goblin's silhouette looming in the background. There was also lightning crackling across the image, a clever hint at Jamie Foxx’s Electro, while a cloud of sand nodded toward Sandman’s return.

Marvel Studios

This poster is probably one of the most exciting Spider-Man posters ever. The marketing push for Brand New Day is ramping up, so we’re definitely going to see new posters going forward. Hopefully, they're more exciting and revealing than the ones released so far.