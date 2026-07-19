LEGO Reveals First-Ever Set For Sony's Spider-Man Universe (Photos)

LEGO has officially released its first set based on Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU). Alongside its partnership with Marvel Studios for Tom Holland's Spider-Man films, Sony Pictures owns the rights to several characters in Spider-Man lore, leading them to create a series of films based on characters adjacent to the web-slinger. While Venom, Morbius, Madame Web, and Kraven the Hunter failed to live up to expectations for Sony's Spider-Man Universe, one of these films has now been immortalized in LEGO form.

LEGO has released a brand-new Marvel set depicting a bust of the symbiote villain Venom. While LEGO has incorporated Venom into its sets before, this version is specifically based on the 2018 Venom film, making it the first LEGO set tied directly to Sony's Spider-Man Universe.

LEGO

The $49.99 Venom set is a 413-piece build that is 6.5 inches (17 cm) high, 6.5 inches (17 cm) wide, and 5 inches (12 cm) deep. The set also includes a minifigure of Venom that reflects the character's full-body appearance from the 2018 movie.

LEGO/Sony Pictures

Some of the highlights that set this set apart from past ones are the details incorporated to reflect Venom's muscular physique, like emphasized veins, as well as a removable tongue that can alter his appearance.

LEGO/Sony Pictures

While the cinematic universe has since been deemed a failure, Venom was one of the high points of the SSU. Starring Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, the journalist overtaken by the alien symbiote, Venom earned $856 million globally and launched a trilogy of Venom films in the SSU.

LEGO

This is not the first Venom LEGO set, but it is notable for drawing upon the 2018 film version of the character, as none of Sony's Spider-Man Universe movies, including Morbius, Kraven, or Madame Web, have received a similar merchandise tie-in.

That doesn't mean Sony's Spider-Man Universe has been completely ignored by LEGO. In the months after the SSU released Morbius, LEGO released a Marvel Super Heroes set featuring Miles Morales facing off against a comic book version of Morbius. While not a direct tie-in, the set benefited from the movie's recent release, though it did not reflect Jared Leto's portrayal of the character.

LEGO

LEGO has also partnered with Marvel previously to release Venom and Carnage busts, but, again, these were based on the comic versions of their characters, not the ones featured in the SSU's Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

LEGO

LEGO has branched out into other Spider-Man cinematic universes before, with not just Tom Holland's MCU appearances but also the Sam Raimi trilogy of Spider-Man films. Almost two decades after the release of Spider-Man 3 (2007), in 2025, LEGO launched a new superhero set depicting the battle between Spider-Man, Venom, and Sandman.

LEGO

LEGO has also commemorated other moments from the Raimi Spider-Man trilogy, particularly the famous Doc Ock vs Spider-Man train fight sequence from Spider-Man 2.

LEGO

While these LEGO sets based on Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man films came decades after the movie's release, it goes to show that it's never too late for a film to be immortalized in LEGO form. LEGO's latest Venom set is another example of that, coming out 8 years after the release of the SSU's first Venom film. It could be a sign that, even though the SSU didn't receive any direct tie-in LEGO sets during its existence, more sets could be added in the years to come if demand is there.

Will Sony's Spider-Man Universe Live On?

While a new Venom LEGO set is just one of the ways Sony's Spider-Man Universe continues its legacy (through merchandise), things look less certain for the film universe itself.

After Kraven the Hunter's disastrous box-office debut in 2024, Sony's Spider-Man Universe was declared dead, with no further films in the interconnected universe planned. Sony Pictures CEO Tom Rothman then provided an update on Sony's Spider-Man plans earlier in 2026, saying there was indeed a plan to revisit the SSU as a fresh reboot with new people.

While those plans are still happening behind closed doors, Sony Pictures has its hands full with its other ventures into the Spider-Man world. The studio is once again partnering with Marvel Studios on a new Tom Holland-led film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which will release in cinemas on July 31.

The studio is also investing heavily in the animated Spider-Verse saga, with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse set for release in 2027, plus a plethora of spin-offs in the works, including ones focused on Spider-Punk and Venom. Sony also partnered with Amazon on a Spider-Noir TV series earlier in the year, starring Nicolas Cage.

Sony has no shortage of plans to capitalize on the Spider-Man IP, but whether it can find new success by rebooting the SSU in the future remains to be seen.