Rush Hour and The Wrong Door star Lorna Watson returns as the titular nun in Sister Boniface Mysteries Christmas Special 2023.

The new Christmas special highlights the return of Watson's Sister Bonafice as she investigates an Agatha Christie-style murder mystery loosely based on the author's Murder on the Orient Express.

Sister Boniface Mysteries Christmas Special Cast & Characters

Lorna Watson - Sister Boniface

Lorna Watson

Lorna Watson brings crime-solving nun Sister Boniface to life in 2023's Sister Boniface Mysteries Christmas Special.

In the new feature-length installment of the Father Brown spin-off, the intelligent and wise-cracking nun is stranded on a train alongside innocent passengers and a dangerous thief.

After The Star of the Orient is stolen, Sister Bonafice spearheads the investigation while helping the passengers find a solution to not freeze to death.

Aside from her iconic portrayal of Sister Bonafice, Lorna Watson is known for roles in notable projects such as The IT Crowd, Rush Hour, The Wrong Door, and Animal TV.

Max Brown - Detective Inspector Sam Gillespie

Max Brown

One of the train's passengers, who later turns out to be a cop, is Detective Inspector Sam Gillespie (played by Max Brown).

Alongside Sister Bonafice, Detective Inspector Sam discovers the body of an unnamed passenger inside the train. The pair then teams up to discover the truth and the suspect and victim's identities.

Brown is a veteran actor with over 30 credits. The actor previously appeared as Richard Ellis in Downtown Abbey and Edward Seymour in The Tudors.

Jerry Iwu - Detective Sergeant Felix Livingstone

Jerry Iwu

Detective Sergeant Felix Livingstone returns to help Sister Bonafice in the 2023 Christmas Special. Jerry Iwu plays the character.

Felix is one of the regular detectives who helps in Sister Bonafice's investigations in the first two seasons of the series, and he enters the picture in the new feature-length episode to once again give a hand to his friend.

Iwu is a rising star with notable credits in Innocent, Halal Daddy, and Intruder.

Ami Metcalf - Constable WPC Peggy Button

Ami Metcalf

Ami Metcalf plays Constable WPC Peggy Button, a newbie police officer who aids Sister Bonafice and her allies in identifying the name of the frozen corpse.

Peggy works with Felx Livingstone to try to get the case solved.

Metcalf is known for her roles in Crawl, Pan, Allied, and playing Sapphire Cox in Doctors.

Carolyn Pickles - Reverend Mother Adrian

Carolyn Pickles

While Sister Bonafice is busy solving the murder mystery, Carolyn Pickles' Reverend Mother Adrian (the head of the convent where the titular nun stays) brings bad news to the nuns.

In Sister Boniface Mysteries Christmas Special, Reverend Mother Adrian announces that Christmas is canceled, leading to confusion within the convent.

Harry Potter fans may recognize Carolyn Pickles for portraying Charity Burbage in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1. The actress also appeared in Tess and The Spy Who Dumped Me.

Rupert Vansittart - Sir Swinton Usher

Rupert Vansittart

Joining the cast of Sister Boniface Mysteries Christmas Special is guest star Rupert Vansittart as Sir Swinton Usher.

Sir Swinton Usher is the owner of the stolen Star of the Orient, and he is the one who alerts the passengers that the jewel is missing.

Interestingly, he is also reluctant to board the train since he is cautious about the jewel's safety.

Vansittart is best known for his role as Lord Bottoms in Braveheart. The actor also has credits in The Remains of the Day and Game of Thrones.

Siobhan Redmond

Siobhan Redmond

Siobhan Redmond is part of the extended cast of the 2023 Christmas special.

Redmond has over 70 credits to her name. The veteran actress previously appeared as Sharon in The Smoking Room, Maureen Connell in Between the Lines, and Sue in Captives.

Timothy West

Timothy West

Timothy West joins the murder mystery fun in Sister Boniface Mysteries Christmas Special.

Perhaps West's most famous role is playing Stan Carter in EastEnders. The actor is also known for his credits in 102 Dalmatians, Gentleman Jack, and The Day of the Jackal.

Sister Boniface Mysteries Christmas Special is now available to stream on BritBox. Fans can also watch it on UKTV starting on Tuesday, December 19.