Silent Night, Deadly Night Reboot Is the Perfect New Tradition for Your Christmas Movie Binge

Silent Night, Deadly Night is a film series that many horror fans are familiar with, but its name may be less well-known to broader audiences. The original film was released in 1984, and the franchise went on to produce five direct sequels, a 2012 reboot, and a brand new reimagining for 2025.

This reimagining is directed by Mike P. Nelson and stars Rohan Campbell as Billy Chapman, a troubled man with a voice in his head that tells him he needs to kill every day of December, leading up to Christmas. His usual routine is thrown off when he comes across Ruby Modine's Pamela Sims in a small town, and an unconventional romance is born.

The Direct attended the red carpet premiere for the film, where we spoke with Mike P. Nelson (Director), Ruby Modine (Pamela Sims), David Tomlinson (Max Benedict), and Jamie Thompson (Producer). They all had very good reasons for why this new Silent Night, Deadly Night will be a perfect addition to everyone's yearly traditional Christmas watch.

This Is Why Silent Night, Deadly Night Will Be Your New Yearly Holiday Watch

Cineverse

"There's Not a Lot of Christmas Slasher Movies Out There."

The Direct: "In your own words, why is this the perfect Christmas film for people to add to their traditional yearly watches?"

Ruby Modine: Because it's not like any other thing.

Mike P. Nelson: She said it perfectly. It's its own thing. There's a lot of heart, there's a lot of charm, there's a lot of blood, there's a lot of gore, and those are the best things in life...

Modine: With a splash of love...

Nelson: I feel, I hope, that this is one of those movies that, like, crosses genres [and] fans into the people who maybe don't, maybe [who aren't] horror fans, that would be like, I'm kind of interested in seeing this, because it looks like it has something else there. It's got this, like, Christmas sparkle. I'm gonna see it, and then, yeah, so we'll see, fingers crossed.

David Tomlinson: Because there's not a lot of Christmas slasher movies out there. That's why it's very unique that way. It has a bunch of different genres all mixed into one. So yeah, it'll definitely be something that everybody watches that time of year.

Jamie Thompson: What makes this the perfect Christmas year for the yearly watch is that so much of today, like give us the recent Christmas movies and everything that's happened over the past couple of decades, Hallmark has become the definitive Christmas movie. Every year, they pump out 10 movies, 15 movies, and Hallmark has their brand, and this takes that in a way and makes a Christmas horror movie that fits the Hallmark brand in a way. And again, that's no offense towards what Mike did, because Mike, that's actually why Mike's was so special, is it takes that Christmas romance and it turns it into a horror movie.

The entire conversation with the cast and filmmakers of Silent Night, Deadly Night on the red carpet can be viewed below: