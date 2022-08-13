Yes, Disney Just Made a Tinder Profile for She-Hulk (Photos)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is a matter of days away, marking the first Hulk-centric project in the MCU since The Incredible Hulk in 2008. The series will follow Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters as she not only navigates her legal career but also her newly-acquired Hulk abilities.

The project looks like it will be something a little different from Marvel Studios' usual formula, with Maslany calling it "the antithesis of most superhero narratives." While holding on to most of the trappings of the MCU, this nine-episode legal comedy will venture outside the norm for the franchise, with fourth-wall Malcolm in the Middle-style breaks being just one example of how it will do that.

With She-Hulk being as unique as it is, it deserves a just as distinct marketing campaign. And it seems to have found one on the popular dating app Tinder.

Swipe Right for She-Hulk

Ads for the upcoming MCU Disney+ series She-Hulk have started popping up on the online dating platform Tinder.

Twitter user @jozopath found that while swiping through potential suitors, there is now the opportunity to come across a profile for Jennifer Walters (aka She-Hulk). The profile comes outfitted with everything one would expect on the platform, featuring a full bio as well as a couple of images to swipe through.

Marvel Studios

The She-Hulk bio says "I know what you're thinking, this can't be real... and guess what, it's not," before going into an ad promoting the upcoming show.

Marvel Studios

Upon swiping right on She-Hulk's profile, matched users are greeted with an automated message saying to "stop reading this" and "set up a date" to watch She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on August 18.

Marvel Studios

The Tinder marketing campaign stems from Walters' own dating in the Disney+ series as she was seen swiping through potential suitors on the popular app in the first trailer.

Marvel Studios

One date was even shown to prove so successful that She-Hulk was seen carrying the man from the couch, presumably to the bedroom, with ease.

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studio's Creative Marketing Machine

This is not the first time Tinder has been used to promote an upcoming movie or TV show, but it is the first time Marvel has utilized the platform. Notably, back in 2014, Tinder was used in the promotion of Alex Garland's sci-fi thriller Ex Machina, where users who were attending the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas could match with Ava, the AI from the film.

And despite Marvel having never touched the world of online dating until now, they have had plenty of experience with creative marketing schemes in relation to their various projects. Some fans may remember back in the run-up to the first Ant-Man film when the studio planted tiny Ant-Man sculptures across London, England. The activations showed the bite-sized hero battling atop turnstiles, flying on an ant, or sitting at the tiniest bus shelter in the whole city.

Or one of the more recent examples of Marvel's creative marketing machine could be seen with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Some may remember the Daily Bugle TikTok channel popping up in preparation for the movie. This was paired with real-life Daily Bugle newspaper stands set up around the world, spreading stories of New York's Spider-Man.

So, while Tinder may be unchartered territory, the MCU has been no stranger to thinking outside the box when it comes to promoting its projects.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuts on Disney+ on August 18.