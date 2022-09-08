She-Hulk Reveals Hilarious Stan Lee Easter Egg In New Episode

Fans were concerned when Marvel Studios made a deal with Stan Lee Universe to use the likeness and name of the comic book legend in movies, TV, and more. But, it should be noted that Marvel has a new policy of not having anymore Stan Lee cameos out of respect for the man's passing.

Despite that, Marvel movies still include tasteful Easter eggs, with the latest being a magazine cover spotlighting Stan Lee in Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The last one from Marvel Studios referenced Stan Lee's birthday on a license plate in WandaVision.

So, it's neat to see another sneaky Easter egg included in the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, along with a handful of references to other comic creators.

Stan Lee v John Byrne

In the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Is This Not Real Magic?," attentive fans will notice two sets of Easter eggs embedded in Jennifer Walter's to-do list.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law



The first is about "Lee v Byrne," in obvious reference to Stan Lee and John Byrne, the latter being responsible for drawing and writing "The Sensational She-Hulk," which made Walters break the forth-wall for the first time.

Marvel



This funny case is likely about who has "ownership" over She-Hulk as a character, as Stan Lee created her, but Byrne defined her more renowned personality and quirks.

Another case just above is "Kraft v Soule," two more She-Hulk writers, David Anthony Kraft and Charles Soule.

Easter Eggs Over Cameos

It'd be the right direction if the Stan Lee references and Easter eggs remain as just that and not go as far as a live-action impressionist cameo, like what Spider-Man: No Way Home almost did.

Cute little nods to the former comic book writer like the one seen in this episode of She-Hulk are far more tasteful than a horrifying CGI recreation of him, or even reusing old audio like The Simpsons wanted to do. It's better to leave it at background posters and cheeky little blurbs.

Fans can continue watching She-Hulk: Attorney at Law for more Easter eggs like this every Thursday on Disney+.