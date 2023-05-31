She-Hulk's Emmys Campaign Highlights Daredevil's Charlie Cox & 11 More Actors

Disney kicked off its Emmys campaign for the MCU's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, highlighting Charlie Cox's Daredevil and a number of other big names from Disney+.

Cox's Man Without Fear made his grand return to the small screen during She-Hulk's eighth episode, giving MCU fans a chance to celebrate his character while the series looked to win over both fans and critics.

Nearly a year later, Marvel is ramping up for She-Hulk to earn some of the same critical acclaims as its predecessors, with hopes that Cox can become the latest Marvel star to win big at the Emmys - the premier awards event for TV.

The late Chadwick Boseman helped kickstart that run at the Emmys with a win for his voiceover performance as Star-Lord T'Challa in What If...?, and now, Cox and his She-Hulk co-stars look to replicate that success.

Disney Starts She-Hulk's Emmys Campaign

Marvel

Disney officially kicked off its awards campaign for Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ahead of the 2023 Emmy Awards show.

Tatiana Maslany takes the spotlight for her leading efforts as Jennifer Walters while Ginger Gonzaga and Tim Roth, amongst others, were included in the best supporting actor/actress categories.

Charlie Cox also made the list for his guest appearance as Daredevil in Episode 8, nominated in the Guest Actor category alongside Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) from Episode 1 and Benedict Wong (Wong) from Episode 4.

The full list of potential nominees can be seen below:

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Tatiana Maslany

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Ginger Gonzaga Jameela Jamil Renée Elise Goldsberry

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Josh Segarra Tim Roth Steve Coulter Mark Linn-Baker

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series Patty Guggenheim (104)

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series Mark Ruffalo (101) Benedict Wong (104) Charlie Cox (108)



How Will She-Hulk Fare at the Emmys?

Thankfully, the MCU found its first round of Emmys success thanks to its efforts on 2021's WandaVision and What If...?, although these are the only two properties thus far to win Emmys for the MCU.

She-Hulk may have more challenges due to some of the commentary on the show's use of CGI along with some story decisions, but Marvel hopes that the voters will see all of the positives that came from the legal comedy as well.

Charlie Cox specifically could have a good chance at Emmys glory with plenty of fans enjoying the work he did to bring the character from the Netflix shows over into the MCU, especially with this being the first time he suited up as a superhero.

And with Disney and Marvel being hopeful to win the MCU's first acting Emmy in a live-action property, Cox and his co-stars will have to wait to see what happens with the official nominations when they are announced in the coming weeks.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+.