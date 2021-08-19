She-Hulk Disney+: New Evidence Points to MCU Show's Production Status

Disney+ has certainly been a fruitful venture for Marvel Studios thus far. WandaVision was immediately successful, with conversation drawing the show into the spotlight. Then there was the massive status quo shift in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, followed by Loki, which made some of the biggest moves since Avengers: Endgame.

One of the more intriguing ventures to have been announced as a Disney+ series is She-Hulk, which stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk—who also happens to be a lawyer.

The half-hour legal comedy is also set to bring back Tim Roth as Abomination, Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner/Hulk, and possibly even add a new member to the Hulk family in Skaar.

Filming has been going on for several months now with a few glimpses seen here and there as the crew goes about creating the show. It seems, however, that now She-Hulk is closer than ever to being in front of fans.

EVIDENCE SUGGESTS SHE-HULK HAS WRAPPED

In her Instagram story, She-Hulk 2nd unit director/stunt coordinator Monique Ganderton posted something which seems to indicate that Tatiana Maslany's debut MCU Disney+ outing has wrapped production.

Instagram

Alongside a picture of what seems to be a brand-new horse trailer, Ganderton includes the caption: "Just a little wrap gift to myself."

This certainly feels like good evidence that filming for She-Hulk has been completed, despite not hearing anything official about it. At the very least, it would be safe to bet that production is in its final lap.

ANOTHER MCU SHOW IN THE BAG

While there hasn't been any official word on She-Hulk wrapping things up, Jameela Jamil, who is set to portray Titania, recently hinted at her own impending wrap date on Twitter. All the signs are pointing at Jennifer Walters' first case being in the bag.

As of now, there isn't any release date information for the project. At the least, it's confirmed that it won't be debuting in 2021, so early 2022 is a safe bet. Tatiana Maslany's show is set to join the likes of Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and Secret Invasion debuting within Marvel Studios' second year on Disney+.

There are plenty of things for fans to sink their teeth in until then. What If...? is currently airing its multiversal tales, while Shang-Chi is just around the corner; Eternals and Hawkeye are set to follow, with Spider-Man: No Way Home finishing out the year—provided the Delta Variant doesn't screw things up.