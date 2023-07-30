She Hulk Star Blasts Disney CEO: 'He's Completely Out of Touch'

After Disney CEO Bob Iger commented on the state of the writers' and actors' strikes, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany shared her thoughts on what her top boss said.

Hollywood writers and actors have been passionate in their fight for respectable wages from major studios in their strikes over the last few weeks, already leading to likely delays for some of the biggest movies from Disney and other studios.

On top of the fight itself, Bob Iger added more fuel to that fire with his own comments on the matter.

Earlier this month, Iger called the strikes "very disturbing" and asked the SAG-AFTRA and WGA unions to "be realistic" in their demands for wages, Iger continues to make this situation more dire as actors and writers look to get back to their jobs.

She-Hulk Star Puts Fire to Disney CEO's Feet

Marvel

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter from picket lines in New York City, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany put Disney CEO Bob Iger on blast for his recent comments on the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes.

Looking at long-time industry friends of hers who have seen wages go down in recent years, Maslany bluntly explained her feelings that many actors and writers have "been completely cast aside" in these proceedings:

"I have friends who have been doing this for 30 to 40 years and have lost their health care because the minimums are so relatively low, but wages have gone down, people’s quotes no longer stand for anything. It’s just like we’ve been completely cast aside."

When asked about Iger's recent comments about the strike being "very disturbing," Maslany bluntly told the outlet that the Disney CEO was "completely out of touch," sharing her support for "the workers who make his shows happen:"

"I think he’s completely out of touch. He’s completely out of touch with the workers who make his shows happen, who make people watch these shows, who bring viewers to him and him money."

The She-Hulk actress sees how "people are taken advantage of" at Disney and how unfair it is to see the studio's wealth not shared amongst "the people who actually make the show:"

"Having worked on a Disney show, I know where people fall through the cracks and where people are taken advantage of and it’s outrageous the amount of wealth that is not shared with the people who actually make the show. That’s crew, cast, writers."

At the moment, there are no signs pointing to when the actors' and writers' strikes could come to an end, with some even predicting the job action could still be going on at the start of 2024.

How Disney Will Be Affected By Writers'/Actors' Strike

Iger's stance on the current strikes only adds to the challenges in leading them toward ending, with multiple Disney movies already hanging in the balance and potential delays on the way.

With Maslany never being one to hold back on important issues outside of the movie industry, it's no surprise to see her speaking up so passionately for herself and her compatriots earning fair wages.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige also shared his own thoughts on the strikes, expressing his disappointment in a statement to the MCU family as he hopes to see his actors and writers back in action before too long.

And seeing as Maslany is far from the only actor to speak up on these issues, fans continue to wait anxiously to see how these statements help move the strikes closer to resolution.