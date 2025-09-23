Shang-Chi's Main Villain Gets Confirmed for Imminent MCU Return

Apparently, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings wasn't the end of Wenwu's MCU story. Four years after the 2021 film's release, Shang-Chi's problematic dad and main antagonist are back in Marvel Zombies for Disney+.

Marvel Studios has confirmed that Wenwu will return in Episode 2 of Marvel Zombies, which will air on Disney+ on Wednesday, September 24. While the villain died at the end of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, his character did appear in Season 2 of What If...?, making Marvel Zombies his second animated appearance.

Marvel Studios

In the 2021 Marvel Studios film, Xu Wenwu, the MCU’s real Mandarin, discovers a set of mystical rings. Wielding them as a weapon, he becomes an immortal warlord, but later sets them aside to raise a family. Following his wife’s death, he reclaimed their power and became obsessed with freeing her from Ta Lo.

Marvel Studios

While legendary actor Tony Leung played the ancient warlord in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Marvel Studios confirmed that the villain will be voiced by Feodor Chin (Futurama, Overwatch) for Marvel Zombies. Chin previously voiced Wenwu in What If...?'s second season.

Feodor Chin

Furthermore, for Marvel Zombies' second episode, the original leader of the Ten Rings organization will appear alongside his son, Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), and Katy Chen (Awkwafina), and an ensemble of Marvel heroes and villains (check out what critics are saying (and critiquing) here).

Marvel Animation

A spin-off of What If...? Season 1 episode titled "What If... Zombies?!," Marvel Zombies is a Phase 6 MCU project set in an alternate timeline and featuring a massive ensemble of MCU characters. All four episodes of Marvel Animation's first TV-MA series will drop on Disney+ on Wednesday, September 24.

Marvel Zombies' Plan for Shang-Chi's Wenwu

Even though Wenwu died in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Marvel Zombies' alternate timeline offers a new stage for Wenwu. While details are being kept under wraps, bringing back this complex antagonist and in an episode with his son creates a new opportunity to explore their dynamic.

However, it will be interesting to see how Marvel Animation opts to tell this story. Will Wenwu wield the mystical Ten Rings as a zombie threat? Or will Marvel Zombies turn the tables and have Shang-Chi as a zombie and Wenwu on the run (find out which Marvel characters are confirmed to be zombies here!)