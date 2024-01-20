SEAL Team Season 7 Gets Exciting Update: When Will It Release?

SEAL Team lead actor David Boreanaz gave fans an exciting release update on what is going on with Season 7 of the hit show.

Season 7 of SEAL Team was officially confirmed in January 2023. Soon after, it was revealed that it would serve as the final installment of the Paramount+ war drama.

Production on Season 7 was originally supposed to begin in 2023, but due to the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) strike, it was delayed until later.

SEAL Team Season 7 Begins Filming

According to an Instagram post from SEAL Team star David Boreanaz (who plays Bravo Team leader Jason Hayes), Season 7 of the hit TV series officially began production.

The photo Boreanaz shared featured him holding a clapperboard with the date January 8 on it, indicating that filming finally started on that day.

Instagram

Boreanaz's post also included a caption that teased that Season 7 will wrap up the story of his character and that of the entire Bravo Team:

"The beginning of the end. Jason Hayes, Bravo 1."

After the SAG-AFTRA strike ended, it was reported SEAL Team Season 7 would likely go into production sometime in December 2023.

It was also reported that, if production had started in December, Season 7 would have been on track to be released sometime around May or June.

However, since filming started a bit later than expected, fans can also expect a slight delay for the premiere of Season 7.

It is possible the final installment could still be released in June. If that were to happen, it would likely be in the final week of that month. However, it is more likely that fans will have to wait until sometime in July to see the last episodes.

What Could Happen in SEAL Team Season 7?

A lot of the focus of Season 7 of SEAL Team will likely revolve around the show's main character, Jason Hayes.

In the Season 6 finale, Jason reveals to everyone that he has a serious brain injury and that he feels he could have prevented Clay's death if he had been more responsible.

David Boreanaz's Seal Team character has been such an integral part of the show and the strong leader that Bravo Team needed in all of the operations they participated in, so this shocking revelation will likely impact a lot of characters.

Jason may not even be allowed to be a part of another operation, and if so, Season 7 could shape up to be more of a character study.

If the coming episodes do focus on Jason and his brain injury, it could also present the opportunity for the show to explore the real-life horrors that soldiers are forced to go through.

Season 7 of SEAL Team recently began filming and will likely be released sometime around July.