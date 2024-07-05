School Spirits Season 2 Gets Official Release Window

Fans got an official release window for School Spirits Season 2, bringing them closer to a reunion with Peyton List's Maddie Nears and her purgatory afterlife.

Season 1 ends on a massive cliffhanger. It is revealed that Maddie’s living body is taken over by a spirit named Janet, who is walking freely in the real world.

To make matters worse, there is a cataclysmic fracture between Maddie and her best friend, Simon, who thinks she is a product of his broken psyche.

When The Direct spoke with actor Kristian Ventura in December 2023, he had guessed that production would likely resume in Summer 2024. In turn, that timeline pointed to an early 2025 release.

School Spirits Season 2 Release Window Revealed

Paramount+ offered an official release window for School Spirits Season 2, which is much sooner than anticipated.

On the studios’ press portal, under Season 2, the following blurb confirmed a fall 2024 release date:

“Coming off a major cliffhanger, the new season will premiere this fall exclusively on Paramount+.”

Needless to say, a fall release date is an incredibly quick turnaround. In terms of television, that usually refers to sometime between September and November —though it can sometimes stretch into December.

For comparison, the show's first season was filmed for three months (August 2022 to November 2022) and released on Paramount+ five months later in March 2023.

The window between production and release is so quick that fans should not be surprised if Season 2’s release is shifted into 2025.

After all, Season 2 only just began production earlier this month.

Peyton List posted on Instagram on June 13 confirming that Season 2 has started production, while also thanking "everyone who has watched and allowed us to make this show."

Milo Manheim, who plays Wally Clark, explained with a cast photo: "SCHOOL SPIRITS SEASON @ HAS BEGUN!!"

Kristian Ventura, who plays Maddie's best friend, Simon Elroy, confirmed the fall 2024 release date with his post.

But What About the School Spirits Graphic Novel?

Oddly enough, with a release date as quick as this fall, fans might get Season 2 of School Spirits before the graphic novel that the show is based on is ever actually released.

The book (written by Megan Trinrud, Nate Trinrud, and Megan Nguyen) was expected to be released in 2023 and then in September 2024 after that. However, the product isn't even listed on any store pages.

There’s always the chance that the show’s success permanently sidelined the graphic novel venture, but only time will tell.

Either way, audiences are dying to return to Split River High to see what happens next for Peyton List’s Maddie Nears. After all, the amount of questions begging for answers is a long list.

What’s up with Mr. Martin? How will Maddie get her living body back? Will she get with Milo Manheim’s Wally Clark?

Season 2 has some high expectations to live up to, and fans are hoping the creative team is up to the task.

School Spirits is now streaming on Paramount+.

